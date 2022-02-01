<span class="legendSpanClass">Industry News enhancement will provide Vertical IQ subscribers with access to many previously paywalled publications.</span>

Vertical IQ to Offer Enhanced Industry News <span class="legendSpanClass">Industry News enhancement will provide Vertical IQ subscribers with access to many previously paywalled publications.</span>

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, the leader in Industry Intelligence, is incorporating data from Nexis NewsdeskTM, a top provider of news and media content, to enhance Vertical IQ's Industry News section. This change will grant Vertical IQ subscribers access to highly respected trade journals and proprietary industry news articles – sources that are typically paywalled.

"By licensing Nexis NewsdeskTM, we're excited to offer Vertical IQ subscribers access to thousands of even higher quality, more impactful industry news articles to use to prepare for meetings with their small business owner clients and prospects," explains Vertical IQ cofounder and CEO Bobby Martin. "These well-respected publications include useful articles for sales call preparation, as well as for business development and engaging with current clients."

Martin notes that this latest enhancement to Vertical IQ also:

Improves sales teams' ability to understand industries with deeper-dive news and journal articles about industries and the companies within those industries

Helps convert prospects into clients by tailoring conversations and boosting credibility with enhanced knowledge and information sharing

Saves research time by not having to scour Google for industry-specific articles

The upgraded news articles, powered by Nexis NewsdeskTM, are an enhancement to Vertical IQ's existing News Section for each of its Industry Profiles. Vertical IQ curates the most useful industry news articles, which users can access at their fingertips through the platform or mobile app.

To learn more about Vertical IQ or to request a demo, visit www.verticaliq.com .

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 530 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 90 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

View original content:

SOURCE Vertical IQ