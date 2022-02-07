SoftwareReviews Announces the Top Configure, Price, Quote Software for 2022

Oracle CPQ, Tacton CPQ, XaitCPQ, and CloundSense CPQ are the 2022 Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Data Quadrant Awards, naming four providers as Gold Medalists. The following providers are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Software providers are rated on product features, provider capabilities, and their relationship with their software partner.

The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the software provider. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from software user's point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +92, Oracle CPQ is loved by its customers for quote development and administration. Tacton CPQ received a Net Emotional Footprint of +86 and exceeded user expectations with a rules engine, which automatically includes products that must go together, such as shipping fees and warranties. XaitCPQ received a Net Emotional Footprint of +89, ranking highly for exceptional product and service configuration. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +81, CloudSense CPQ performed well for including multi-currency features.

Configure, Price, Quote software satisfied users by including product and service configuration. However, most users would like to see improvements in mobile features to support multiple devices.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top providers in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their Net Promoter Scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: provider capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

