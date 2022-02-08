Introducing Old Parr Aged 18 Years: The Smoothest Whisky from the Old Parr House and a Flavor Worth Celebrating

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Parr Blended Scotch Whisky is proud to announce the release of Old Parr Aged 18 Years as a permanent addition to the Old Parr portfolio. The perfectly crafted blend has been matured for 18 years and is made of the finest aged Scotch whiskies in the heart of Scotland, creating an extraordinary taste experience bursting with complex and robust flavors.

Old Parr Aged 18 Years was made to celebrate occasions that feel a little closer to the heart. Whether gathered around the table with friends or gifting to your loved ones for special milestones, Old Parr Aged 18 Years is perfect for those who seek to elevate the drinking experience while living life to its fullest.

Featuring a flawless balance of fruity, sweet, and aged wood notes, Old Parr Aged 18 Years is meticulously crafted to ensure liquid perfection that honors the legacy of Thomas Parr's intrepid and ever-curious spirit. Using the rarest and most characterful malts from Cragganmore in its blend results in a complex, full-flavored, and smooth whisky of unparalleled quality. The iconic oval-shaped bottle reflects the craftsmanship that goes into every aspect of creating a unique whisky, with a crackled texture that resembles ancient tavern bottles, bringing a sensorial dimension to the brand. To this day, every bottle of Old Parr is sealed with the Greenlees Brothers signature, a mark of quality and a tradition.

"As a brand with rich history in Latin America that goes back generations, we're excited to officially bring Old Parr Aged 18 Years to the U.S., inviting fans to elevate their celebrations with friends and family and raise a glass with our newest liquid," says Meghan Redler, Brand Manager. "With its distinct flavor profile, Old Parr Aged 18 Years will shine within our portfolio as its own unique offering, while maintaining the high-quality standards that have characterized Old Parr for more than a hundred and fifty years."

Old Parr Aged 18 Years should be enjoyed responsibly by those 21+ neat or on the rocks. Old Parr Aged 18 Years will be available in FL, MA, NJ, NY, TX, and DE wherever fine spirits are sold, with a suggested retail price of $69.99 (750 ml/bottle, 40% ABV).

OLD PARR Blended Scotch Whisky encourages you to celebrate life and enjoy it to the fullest, enjoying the Golden Moments in life when the weight of responsibility is lifted from your shoulders and all the possibilities of the time ahead become apparent. OLD PARR is the culmination of the finest flavors Scotland has to offer — the rich earthiness of islay peat, the balanced smoothness of speyside waters, and the oaken warmth of Cragganmore casks. While it's celebrated around the globe, Old Parr is truly at home with those who choose to savor life. They're not driven by status and superficial props but by experiencing life to the max. Old Parr has more than 150 years of long history, representing James and Samuel Greenlees commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. For more information, visit OLDPARRScotch.com or connect with us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/oldparr_us.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

