Experience Optimization Platform AB Tasty Launches Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty, a global experience optimization and feature management company, today announced a new addition to its integration ecosystem with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce. AB Tasty is among the first experience optimization platforms (EOP) to integrate directly with Dynamics 365 Commerce to deliver personalized, relevant, and seamless online shopping experiences.

"AB Tasty and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce share one common goal: Enabling marketing and e-commerce teams to efficiently run their operations and provide an optimized shopping experience for their customers," said Alix de Sagazan, co-founder and co-CEO of AB Tasty.

"With this integration, businesses can easily validate their ideas, eliminate the guesswork, and make data-driven decisions — all in service of providing their customers with innovative, 'wow' experiences and personalized touchpoints," de Sagazan added.

Given the dynamic and rapid changes in purchasing behaviors, businesses must be agile in how they respond to consumer demands through continuous website optimization. Whether e-commerce businesses want to improve conversion rates, increase order values, or decrease calls to customer support, AB Tasty's intuitive, low-code solution enables marketing teams to test and validate their ideas as well as accelerate time-to-market.

And for the first time, thousands of customers who already use Dynamics 365 Commerce can leverage AB Tasty's EOP to test digital touchpoints from product page images and call-to-action placements, to personalized promos — with all results collected in one dashboard to make it easier to make data-driven decisions with high impact across the entire business.

"Our integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce presents an advantageous opportunity for users to access experimentation and personalization features all in one place. Users can now easily be agile in their operations, while also creating an omnichannel buying journey for their end customers — both are must-haves in today's increasingly competitive e-commerce landscape," said Jean-Yves Simon, VP Product at AB Tasty.

AB Tasty's integration enables businesses to experiment, analyze and deploy only the best optimization strategies to provide best-in-class shopping experiences. The integration will also enable marketers to:

Easily integrate AB Tasty through tag implementation in Dynamics 365 Commerce in less than 5 minutes.

Validate customer experience through experimentation. Businesses can test anything from landing page optimization to the effectiveness of third-party applications.

Build highly curated customer experiences through one-to-one personalization to provide relevance to the right customers at the right time.

Bring operational agility to digital storefronts to rapidly adapt to changing consumer behaviors.

"We're pleased to welcome AB Tasty as an experience optimization provider available to our customers through Microsoft AppSource," said Balaji Balasubramanian, General Manager, Business Applications Group at Microsoft. "Continuous experimentation and optimization play huge roles in the creation of superb buying experiences, and AB Tasty's integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce will bring experimentation directly to Microsoft customers' digital storefronts," Balasubramanian continued.

The integration is available immediately on AB Tasty's platform to over 900 clients around the world. For more information, please visit Microsoft AppSource .

About AB Tasty

AB Tasty is a global leader in feature management, experimentation and personalization solutions — enabling companies to validate ideas, while maximizing impact, minimizing risk and accelerating time to market. More than 900 enterprises use AB Tasty and Flagship solutions to align their marketing, product and engineering teams and ensure increased efficiency, reduced costs and optimal end-user experiences. Founded in 2013 in Paris, AB Tasty is built for enterprise businesses looking to use controlled experimentation to implement only the best ideas to better serve their end customers. AB Tasty has 11 offices around the world and more than 250 employees. To learn more, please visit www.abtasty.com.

Media contact

Annie Nguyen

annie.nguyen@abtasty.com

View original content:

SOURCE AB Tasty