FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022 Press Release to be issued before the U.S. markets open on February 25, followed by a 9 a.m. ET Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, February 25, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will provide an update on the business.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique pin to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time including up to and after the call has started. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling toll free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at https://www.footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call in order to download any necessary software. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 7575000 through March 11, 2022. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast from the same Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Contact:

Robert Higginbotham

Vice President, Investor Relations

Foot Locker, Inc.

Robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com

(212) 720-4600

