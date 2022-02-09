LifeProof Announces New Sustainable Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capturing your adventures, from land to sea, is fun and easy with Samsung's latest tech. Protect your new Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with cases created from recycled plastic, as we all do our part to help keep our world clean.

LifeProof is helping make an impact through recycling plastic into new cases. So far more than 217,000 pounds of post-industrial and ocean-based recycled plastic that may have otherwise ended up in oceans and landfills has been repurposed. LifeProof WĀKE, SEE and NËXT for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are available now on lifeproof.com.

"We are committed to a responsible use of resources," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Our cases are created using existing materials, redirecting plastics into a new life protecting your phone and away from oceans and landfills. Making cases for Samsung's latest devices helps us continue on our journey of sustainability."

WĀKE is made from 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic and doesn't compromise on protection. WĀKE upholds the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection while maintaining a sleek profile and features a subtle wave pattern. Find WĀKE in three attractive colors for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, available now for $39.99.

NËXT features an ultra-slim profile with snow proof, drop proof and dirt proof protection. A clear back shows off the beautiful finishes of your new Samsung phone and is made with over 50 percent recycled materials. This sustainable case is available now for $79.99.

SEE is a clear-backed case designed to shield Galaxy from drops, available now for $49.99. This slim single-piece case is clear to show off your device and comprised of over 50 percent recycled materials.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites our consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof makes a donation for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof cases for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are available now on lifeproof.com .

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2022 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2022 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

