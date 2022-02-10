CPG Manufacturer Global Widget to showcase leading CBD, health and wellness brands at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas, Feb. 27-March 2

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid products and health and wellness brands, will showcase its newest products and alternative health and wellness brands at ASD Market Week, Feb. 27- March 2, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Global Widget will be in booth W11118 and showcase product lines from Hemp Bombs®, hyper brain iQ™, Mystic Labs™ and Forever Well Nutrition™.

Global Widget, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Global Widget) (PRNewswire)

"As a leading distributor and manufacturer of premium alternative health and wellness products, we look forward to seeing our existing distribution and retail partners and also meeting new ones," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales. "We will continue to grow our market share with Hemp Bombs and Mystic Labs, and we are excited to bring retailers our newest product offerings from hyper brain iQ and Forever Well. Our team understands consumer trends, hot-selling products and what it takes for retailers to maximize sell-through."

As Global Widget continues to expand its manufacturing facilities in Tampa, Florida, it now has the capacity to manufacture more than five million gummies each day. As always, our facilities still excel at formulating and manufacturing edibles, tinctures and topicals for leading Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness brands across the U.S.

"Across a number of retail channels, gummies continue to be a top-selling delivery method," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "We pride ourselves on doing everything in-house, from formulation, manufacturing and distribution to compliance, sales and marketing. Everything is under one roof, and that's one of our biggest assets as we look to grow and explore new opportunities, formulas and trends that are emerging in the market."

To book an appointment with Global Widget during ASD Market Week, retailers can visit Global Widget's online portal for ASD here.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind Hemp and health and wellness brands Hemp Bombs®, Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Global Widget is home to two of the nation's largest Hemp brands and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

