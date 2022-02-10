Hyundai One of Most Awarded Brands by Consumer Guide's® 2022 Best Buy Awards - Five Hyundai Vehicles Awarded Consumer Guide Best Buy Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai earned five Consumer Guide ® 2022 Best Buy Awards in product categories making it one of the most awarded brands in the competition. Consumer Guide's Best Buy award methodology includes evaluating new vehicles to identify those with the best combination of value and available features. Vehicles selected for the automotive awards offer a combination of consumer-centric features and options in addition to the dynamic driving qualities that make for safe, enjoyable and reliable transportation choices. The complete list of Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy Awards can be viewed at http://consumerguide.com/b

Tom Appel, publisher, Consumer Guide Automotive with Dana W. White, chief communications officer, Hyundai Motor North America, in Chicago, Ill. on Feb. 10, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The five Hyundai models won in the following categories:

2022 Hyundai Palisade Best Buy for midsize crossover 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Best Buy for midsize crossover Kona Best Buy for subcompact crossover 2022 HyundaiBest Buy for subcompact crossover 2022 Hyundai Venue Best Buy for subcompact crossover Accent Best Buy for subcompact car 2022 HyundaiBest Buy for subcompact car

A Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy represents the finest value and attributes in each respective class.

"We appreciate these prestigious product recognitions by Consumer Guide," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Receiving five Best Buy product awards is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our designers, engineers and the entire Hyundai team that helped bring these impressive products to market."

According to Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel, "A vehicle does not become a Best Buy based solely on objective ratings. It also needs to distinguish itself as being a good economic choice compared to others in the class. Hyundai's five 2022 Best Buy's showing is especially impressive as the brand is represented both among entry-level vehicles and among near-luxury crossovers."

Consumer Guide

Since 1967, Consumer Guide has published authoritative, objective reviews of new and used cars and trucks. Consumer Guide's singular focus is to make car shopping easier for consumers. Consumer Guide editors provide professional, unbiased evaluations of nearly 1,500 new and used vehicles, as well as expert shopping advice and insightful automotive editorials. Consumer Guide is based in Morton Grove, IL. It is published by Publications International, Ltd.

http://consumerguide.com/best-buys/

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Consumer Guide® 2022 BEST BUY and Most Awarded Brand Logos, CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America