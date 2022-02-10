Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR), With Support From Fondation CHANEL and Pivotal Ventures, Announces National Power+ Summit April 27-28, 2022 Fondation CHANEL, Pivotal Ventures, and Washington D.C. Power Women's Group team up to tackle gender inequality, host Power+ Summit aimed at accelerating women's power and influence in society

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Women's Policy Research announced today it is partnering with Fondation CHANEL and Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company, to host the Power+ Summit April 27 - 28, 2022 in San Francisco, to accelerate women's power and influence in society (www.powerplus2022.com). The two-day event will bring together women thought leaders, luminaries, philanthropists, and champions for gender equity for a series of virtual and live events, with curated panels, fireside chats, and other opportunities to interact, network, and exchange ideas. The new Summit partnership is part of a multi-year commitment from Fondation CHANEL and Pivotal Ventures to support IWPR in its work to grow women's power and influence in the U.S. through increased representation, evidence-based research, and the elevation of bold ideas in the public square.

Summit Speakers will include:

Jennifer Newsom , First Partner of California

Liz Shuler , President, AFL-CIO

Dawn Staley , 4-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Head Coach, South Carolina Gamecocks

Katherine and Mariel Tyler (The Tyler Twins) , Celebrity Portrait Curators and Photographers

Jennifer Klein , Executive Director, White House Gender Policy Council

Lilly Ledbetter , pay equity pioneer

Laphonza Butler , President, EMILY's List

Alexis McGill Johnson , President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Mar í a Teresa Kumar , CEO, Voto Latino

Ellen McGirt , Fortune Magazine , will serve as emcee

Aimee Allison , Founder and President, She the People

Elizabeth Barajas-Román , President and CEO, Women's Funding Network

Anne Mosle , Vice President and Executive Director, Ascend at the Aspen Institute

Shelley Zalis , CEO, The Female Quotient

Perri Peltz , Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker, journalist, public health advocate

Ai-Jen Poo , Executive Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Eve Rodsky , New York Times best-selling author of Fair Play

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner , Executive Director and CEO, MomsRising

Reshma Saujani , Founder, Girls Who Code

Subha Barry , CEO, Seramount

Amy Errett , Founder and CEO, Madison Reed

"We know the problems women face—many have existed for generations. It's time to accelerate our efforts and put forward the boldest ideas and solutions that will bring about real change," said C. Nicole Mason, President and CEO of IWPR. "That's why we're so proud to partner with Fondation CHANEL and Pivotal Ventures, true global leaders in the fight for gender equality, on the Summit and IWPR's work beyond. I am confident the combination of their reach and IWPR's deep policy expertise will create a formidable partnership that will make a significant difference in the lives of women in the U.S."

"The pandemic has placed a spotlight on the unfinished business of gender inequality around the world, including in the United States," said Kate Wylie, Chief Sustainability Officer at CHANEL and President of Fondation CHANEL. "IWPR's Power+ Summit will be an important opportunity to raise awareness and galvanize our collective efforts to improve the social and economic conditions of women and girls."

"The world has learned an important lesson over the past two years: Not only are women often the most affected by a crisis, but they are often better at responding to one," said Haven Ley, Managing Director of Program Strategy and Investment at Pivotal Ventures. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with IWPR on the Power+ Summit to garner more energy and action for gender equality at this critical moment in time."

The Institute for Women's Policy Research strives to win economic equity for all women and eliminate barriers to their full participation in society. As a leading national think tank, IWPR builds evidence to shape policies that grow women's power and influence, close inequality gaps, and improve the economic well-being of families. Learn more at IWPR.org and follow us on Twitter .

The mission of Fondation CHANEL is to support gender equality and the advancement of women and adolescent girls as agents of change in society. The foundation works in partnership with nonprofit organizations, social enterprises and institutions worldwide to address overlapping discriminations against women and adolescent girls, uphold human rights, and build a more inclusive society for all. Learn more at www.fondationchanel.org .

Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company, accelerates social progress in the United States. We remove barriers to equality and opportunity through investments, partnerships, and advocacy. Learn more at www.pivotalventures.org .

