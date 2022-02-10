Mill Creek Residential Executive and Partner joins Aerwave, a Next-Gen Multifamily Connectivity Platform, as their New Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Kok is a Highly Accomplished Innovation, Technology, and Cybersecurity Leader with Proven Track Record of Driving PropTech Innovation within the Multifamily and Single-Family Rental Real Estate Industry

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerwave, the next-generation connectivity platform leading the Digital FoundationTM transformation in multifamily residential, announced today the addition of Jeffrey Kok as their newly appointed Chief Operating Officer reporting to Founder and CEO, Alex Wey. The announcement comes as Daniel Jensen, Co-Founder and current Chief Operating Officer, moves into the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Kok will lead the overall operations of Aerwave, with a particular emphasis on product, project implementation, and network operations at scale. Leveraging his experience and accomplishments in past roles at Mill Creek Residential, a premier rental community developer and operator, and Celanese, a Fortune 500, Kok will help drive forward Aerwave's growth and technology initiatives through his experience leading organizations, building teams, and executing on strategy.

"We are thrilled to bring a heavy-hitting industry veteran, in Jeff, to our team in such a transformative role," Chief Executive, Alex Wey, stated. "Jeff's vision for the future of connected buildings and, more importantly, his experience creating them, will help drive our mission forward, by bringing owners and residents the most robust connected experience in the market."

Prior to Aerwave, Kok was the Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Information Officer for Mill Creek Residential, responsible for developing teams to digitally transform the organization while driving innovation, automation, and investment value. Kok was responsible for creating and leading the Innovation, Community Technology (PropTech), Information Technology, Cybersecurity and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) teams, which delivered smart and intelligent buildings to the portfolio. While focusing on ESG efforts and broadening community technology prerogatives, Kok recognized that quality properties and innovation products paired with engaged teams and strong relationships could take a technology product like Aerwave to the next level within the industry.

"I am excited to make this transition to Aerwave to help drive fundamental change within multifamily by advancing solutions enabled by the Digital FoundationTM," said Kok. "Aerwave's flexible network backbone transforms the connected experience for residents with high-quality, gigabit+ Internet, managed WiFi, and drives investment value to owners with the enablement of Internet, Bulk WiFi programs, and smart solutions. Aerwave's unique, patented technology customizes the user experience with seamless Home Wi-FiTM which includes a customized network name with mobility throughout the community, giving us a compelling differentiator in the market while taking the burden off on-site property teams with move-in ready Internet. We aim to make Aerwave the leading connectivity platform for the multifamily industry."

Prior to Mill Creek, Kok held a variety of roles at Celanese with the most recent being Chief Information Security Officer. He ran global cybersecurity which included leading remediation efforts and developing the strategies for data classification, data protection, and monitoring.

In his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, Daniel Jensen will focus on expanding and scaling the revenue function of the business, which he helped co-found in 2019. "Jeff is an incredible asset to bring onboard and I am very pleased to welcome him to the executive team," said Jensen. "As a highly respected industry leader, Jeff will help accelerate our growth into new markets with both existing and pipeline institutional clients. I now look forward to turning my attention more fully to growth initiatives focused on sales operations, customer success, go-to-market, and partnerships."

For more information about Aerwave and its Digital FoundationTM platform, visit GetAerwave.com.

