Bridger Fund Officially Open to Investment and Loan Origination

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Fund, a newly formed venture between Doug Watson and Slatt Capital is officially open for both investments and loan origination. The fund will be comprised of a diversified pool of loans collateralized by commercial and other types of investment real estate primarily in California.

Bridger Fund specializes in short-term bridge financing for commercial and investment residential acquisitions and refinances. As a relationship driven lender Bridger Fund offers their clients life-of-loan service from underwriting to loan servicing provided by Slatt Capital.

Bridger Fund's mission is to provide attractive risk adjusted returns to our investors, while providing superior execution and service to sponsors who value our efficiency, professionalism, and creativity.

"We are thrilled to bring our platform to market, as we feel our all-encompassing service will set Bridger Fund apart," said Doug Watson. "With over twenty years of experience in the private lending business, I know we have put together an exceptional product here at Bridger Fund that I am excited to share will all of you."

