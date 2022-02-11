Product Announcement - Revere Initiates Fundamental Research Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce the launch of fundamental analysis as an expanded offering of its research product on February 11, 2022. This new product, available to clients and prospective clients, continues to build on the greatly expanded platform Revere has built over the last year. Most notably, the company has recently expanded its investment banking and institutional trading capabilities, as well as recently launching the RSPY ETF.

Chief Strategist, Scott Fullman, CMT, and registered financial analyst is spearheading the firm's effort in this area.

"Revere's new product offering is a complement to the expansion into investment banking and institutional trading," commented Greg Wildeman, Chief Operating Officer. "We are continuing our substantial growth trajectory with new offerings such as this."

"We are excited to bring another offering to our clients and expand our research coverage and expertise," said Scott Fullman, Chief Strategist. "Information and data are important for any business, but it is a key when evaluating conditions in the decision process."

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

