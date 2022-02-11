Santa Rita Ranch and Toll Brothers Active Adult Homes Now Open for Sale in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,700-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, Texas is pleased to announce new active-adult homes for sale in Liberty Hill from Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers is a FORTUNE 500 company and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. This is the first collaboration between Santa Rita Ranch and the award-winning home builder, and the first 55+ active-adult Toll Brothers community in Texas.

"Toll Brothers will be bringing three collections to the Regency active-adult community at Santa Rita Ranch, each of which offers five different floor plans to choose from," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "All three collections boast the award-winning attention to detail that Toll Brothers is known for, right down to the distinctive fixtures and finishes."

The Regency Garden, Meadow, and Orchard Collections from Toll Brothers all feature expansive floor plans ranging from 1,599 square feet to over 3,500 square feet, situated on lovely garden plots of 50, 60, and 70 feet. Buyers can choose from a wide array of floor plans, bedrooms, bathrooms, and other options, and find world-class amenities, fixtures, and finishes in every new Regency home.

"We are excited to bring our first Regency active adult community to Texas in the beautiful Santa Rita Ranch master plan," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "We know our luxury home buyers will enjoy an active lifestyle here with access to unparalleled amenities set within an ideal Texas Hill Country location."

The grand opening of these new active-adult homes for sale in Liberty Hill is this spring, with advance sales underway. Those looking for new 55+ communities in Liberty Hill and the surrounding region are encouraged to schedule a visit to Santa Rita Ranch and discover why Regency is sure to be the best new active-adult community in the greater Austin area.

About Santa Rita Ranch

Santa Rita Ranch is a 3,700-acre master-planned community in the Texas Hill Country north of Austin, offering beautiful, affordable homes and exceptional lifestyle options. It's been honored as a three-time Developer of the Year, three-time Community of the Year, and the Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin-Round Rock area.

About Toll Brothers

Based in Fort Washington, Pa. and currently operating in 24 states nationwide, Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) has been building luxury homes since 1967. FORTUNE magazine ranked Toll Brothers as the #1 home builder in the world, and the company has been named National Builder of the Year by both BUILDER and Professional Builder magazines.

More Information

Additional information can be found at the Santa Rita Ranch website or through the media contact.

