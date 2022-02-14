Boeing Reaches Record $2 Billion in E-Commerce Sales

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] achieved an annual record for e-commerce parts sales last year with more than $2 billion in online orders. Fueled by investment in digital tools, Boeing Distribution Inc. (formerly Aviall) sold nearly 70,000 parts products through its e-commerce site to commercial and government customers, eclipsing pre-pandemic levels. Commercial orders accounted for $1.5 billion in sales, reflecting the continued recovery in the airline industry.

"Our $2 billion closeout to 2021 was a great capstone as the market heads to a more stable recovery," said Ted Colbert, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Global Services, at the Singapore Airshow today. "Our e-commerce capabilities are a great example of the digital solutions we provide to enable industry recovery and growth. Our focus as always is on bringing value through our products and services, and we will continue to partner with our customers as they navigate this dynamic environment."

Boeing Distribution Inc.'s online revenue last year was 15 percent higher compared to pre-pandemic levels, while orders were 20 percent higher. The stronger sales came as the company rolled out new tools to improve the customer experience, including a new homepage, a live chat feature, and an online knowledge center.

The refreshed e-commerce parts website, which features over 500,000 products, saw five million visits from 50 countries last year.

"Boeing is improving e-commerce with our customers in mind," said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts, Distribution Services, and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services. "In addition to launching new digital tools, we are creating a more streamlined process for our customers by realigning strategy, program, and product line management with supply chain and customer support. We will continue to focus on digital and performance improvements, along with simplifying how we engage with our customers."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

