ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MOOREVILLE, MISS.

MOOREVILLE, Miss., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 3614 Highway 178, Suite A.

Elite Physical Therapy logo (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 662-524-2007 or visit myelitept.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Alyson Key earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and is certified in trigger point dry needling. Her passion for treating athletes stems from an injury she suffered while playing college basketball and subsequent therapy for anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.

Elite, which has nearby clinics in Tupelo, Saltillo and Fulton and more than 30 in Mississippi, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. Elite offers 24-hour access to care and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation