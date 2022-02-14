Great Learning Collaborates with Wharton Online to Expand Access to Premier Business Courses <span class="legendSpanClass">Wharton Online's first course with Great Learning will help professionals build expertise in customer-centric marketing strategy</span>

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for professional training and higher education, today announced a new collaboration with Wharton Online of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to expand access to top-tier faculty and coursework from the world's first collegiate business school. The collaboration will provide Wharton Online courses through Great Learning's online learning platform, supported by its signature mentorship program to provide learners with individualized attention from industry professionals.

"Our collaborations with the world's top-tier institutions like Wharton have helped millions of learners upskill and advance their careers," said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO of Great Learning. "We are excited to continue expanding our global presence and impact with the Wharton School's highly esteemed business and marketing experts. This marketing strategy course will enable professionals to hone new skills and drive customer-centric marketing strategies within their workplaces."

The first course, Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy, is designed to help learners radically rethink ways to develop and implement customer-focused marketing strategies that convert customers into lifelong brand loyalists. Over 10 weeks, beginning in April 2022, the immersive course features live sessions hosted by Wharton faculty, weekly mentoring sessions from seasoned industry professionals, a team-based simulation, and capstone project. Upon successful program completion, learners will receive a certificate from Wharton Online.

Designed for mid- to senior-level professionals across a variety of industries, the course may be of particular interest to marketing and brand managers, product managers and leaders, business managers and leaders, e-commerce and sales managers, client relationship managers, and entrepreneurs and CXOs.

"Any professional who is working to build a long-term profitable customer base will find immense value in the Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy course," said Wharton Marketing Professor Peter S. Fader, who is the program's academic director. "As Wharton Online continues to strengthen its mission to provide world-class business education throughout the world, we are looking forward to our collaboration with Great Learning. This amalgamation of Wharton's experience and Great Learning's innovation will enable countless learners to add significant value to their careers."

About Great Learning

Great Learning, a part of the BYJU'S group, the world's largest edtech company, is a leading global ed-tech company for professional and higher education. Its programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, MIT, The University of Texas at Austin and Wharton Online and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe and to date has impacted over 3.5 million learners from over 170 countries.

About the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who changed the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 100,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu

