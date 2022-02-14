HANKY PANKY INTRODUCES ALL-NEW FABRIC FOR FIRST TIME IN LEGENDARY BRAND'S HISTORY The Iconic Brand Will Expand Into New Categories Through Launch of Daily Lace Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanky Panky, the female-founded and led intimates and sleepwear brand known for The World's Most Comfortable Thong®, announces the launch of Daily Lace, the brand's first new lace fabric in over 40 years.

Daily Lace marks the first time the brand has ever introduced a new lace to complement their beloved Signature Lace that propelled the thong to 'holy grail' status from consumers to celebrities alike.

"Daily Lace is an exciting next step for the brand. With an identity unique from the beloved Signature Lace, the new formula for comfort reframes lace as a luxury item to an essential first part of your morning ritual, with the seven silhouettes representing your routine, Monday through Sunday," said Brenda Berger, Co-CEO of Hanky Panky. "Over the last few years, comfort has become more important to our consumers than ever. Daily Lace is the ultimate addition to our portfolio. It will allow Hanky Panky to continue growing with consumers' wants and needs and the market, with the ability to expand into new categories."

The introduction of the new fabric still promises high-quality intimates, carefully crafted but in an expanded assortment for the first time. The Daily Lace formula also allows for Hanky Panky to design new products, with a unique identity, and expand into entirely new categories, without sacrificing on the quality and comfort they are known for.

The assortment of Daily Lace silhouettes combines classic with new, ensuring the collection offers styles for the existing, loyalist Hanky Panky wearer. With reimagined versions of best sellers and two Daily Lace exclusives, the new lace formula provides a wider selection, overall, and ultimately offers a broader range for all customers' needs at any age or life stage.

Daily Lace launches with two brand-new styles, The Cheeky Brief and The High-Cut Thong, to round out the collection of seven silhouettes, all featuring intricate wildflower stitching patterns in a bright, but balanced, color palette.

Hanky Panky is known for The World's Most Comfortable Thong®, with one being sold every 10 seconds globally. Daily Lace builds upon the legendary design, further establishing the brand as lace experts, with a reputation for unparalleled comfort and quality.

About Hanky Panky

In 1977, when designer Gale Epstein transformed a hand-embroidered cotton handkerchief into a bra and panty set for her friend, Lida Orzeck, Hanky Panky was born. In 1986, Gale created a thong that achieved the unimaginable; it could not be felt. Women, liberated by its nothingness, told friends, mothers, sisters, daughters, creating a cult following. Today, one of our thongs sells every ten seconds globally. Hanky Panky is loved by celebrities and stylists, sold in over 70 countries and relied upon by millions of fans. Popularity has never changed us, we're rooted in integrity and ethics, loyal to people and planet.

We've been behind women since 1977, and just like our undies, we're staying put.

