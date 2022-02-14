Levi & Korsinsky LLP Issues Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action in Kohl v. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF NEW YORK

DAN KOHL, Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANONIMA, LOMA NEGRA HOLDING GMBH, SERGIO FAIFMAN, MARCO GRADIN, RICARDO FONSECA DE MENDONÇA LIMA, LUIZ AUGUSTO KLECZ, PAULO DINIZ, CARLOS BOERO HUGHES, DIANA MONDINO, SERGIO DANIEL ALONSO, BRADESCO SECURITIES INC., CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC., HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC., ITAU BBA USA SECURITIES, INC., MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED AND MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC Defendants.

Index No. 653114/2018 IAS Commercial Part 54 Hon. Jennifer G. Schecter

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO acquired American Depositary Shares in

connection with Loma Negra Compañía Industrial

Argentina Sociedad Anónima'S November 2017 initial

public offering, A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT YOUR

RIGHTS. YOU MAY BE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO

BE A PART OF THE CLASS, YOU MUST RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE

WITH A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION (SEE BELOW)

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to New York Civil Practice Law and Rules 901 and 902, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ("Loma Negra"), Loma Negra Holding GmbH, Sergio Faifman, Marco Gradin, Ricardo Fonseca De Mendonça Lima, Luiz Augusto Klecz, Paulo Diniz, Carlos Boero Hughes, Diana Mondino, Sergio Daniel Alonso, Bradesco Securities Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Itaú BBA USA Securities, Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (collectively, "Defendants") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class as set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice"). Plaintiff Dan Kohl has been appointed by the Court to represent the Class as the Class Representative.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THIS LAWSUIT. A printed Postcard Notice is currently being mailed to known Class Members. If you have not yet received a printed Notice, you may obtain a copy of a full printed Notice from the website for the Action, www.LomaNegraSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Kohl v. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173110

Milwaukee, WI 53217

If you did not receive the Notice by mail, and believe you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Notice Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Shannon L. Hopkins, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, New York 10006

(212) 363-7500

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Loma Negra American Depositary Shares. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money that might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than April 1, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. If at a later date the parties decide to settle before trial, then you will have another opportunity to opt out or exclude yourself from the case. Absent settlement however, you will not be able to exclude yourself from the Class or subsequent orders and judgments if you do not request exclusion in response to this notice. If you do not exclude yourself from the Class, regardless of the outcome of the Action, you will not be able to sue Defendants—as part of any other lawsuit—regarding the factual circumstances and legal claims asserted in this case.

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court or the Defendants with Questions.

Dated: February 14, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF NEW YORK

Source: Levi & Korsinsky LLP

View original content:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP