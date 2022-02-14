NY NOW® SUCCESSFULLY RETURNED TO NEW YORK CITY FOR IN-PERSON WINTER 2022 MARKET

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NY NOW®, today's wholesale market for tomorrow's retail, where brands, buyers, and designers gather to connect and discover a world of inspiration, is pleased to announce a successful, safe and in-person Winter 2022 Market held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

NY NOW logo (PRNewswire)

"We were so excited to be back in person again for the Winter 2022 Market at the Javits Center as we continue in our mission to support our industry, showcase our vendors and introduce buyers to the best new products across home goods, apparel, accessories, jewelry, stationary and more," said Karalynn Sprouse, Executive Vice President of NY NOW. "This market brought unparalleled success with many vendors reporting record-breaking orders. These achievements motivate us as we push toward a milestone 100 years in business in 2024. We are looking forward to another successful Summer 2022 Market with all of our partners this August, and cannot wait to continue on this trajectory.

Over the course of four-day Winter 2022 Market, "The New York Gift Show" was the hotspot for buyers, participating brands, and artisans, bringing the in-person market experience back for the second time since the start of the pandemic. It was imperative to offer the ultimate interactive experience this year to further support our brands and help them flourish by providing an opportunity to showcase their diverse offerings to buyers in a tangible way. The continued support of the community of brands is needed now more than ever as so many have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

"The NY NOW Winter 2022 Market has been a smashing success for Essence of Harris," said Jamie McGowan, Founder of Essence of Harris. "The response from buyers to our newest collection and rebranding has been stellar, and we easily surpassed the total orders we wrote at the Winter 2020 Market, within the first few hours of opening day. NY NOW is an important and critical partner for us as we expand our growth into the US and Canadian markets. We're already planning for the Summer Market and beyond."

As part of the Winter 2022 Market, NY NOW also announced the winners of the Winter 2022 Market Awards, a competitive awards program, adjudicated by an esteemed panel of industry leaders celebrating brands who stood out for unique designs, dedication and innovative emergence. NY NOW honored the following vendors across 11 categories, including Home Design, Beauty + Wellness and Handmade Global Design. A full list of finalists and winners can also be found here, with winners in each section listed below:

The NY NOW Winter 2022 Market's return also saw the debut of the Exceptional Black-Owned Emerging Talent Award winner, Manuel Beckles, founder of Shona African Sculptures. The award was created to highlight creative and diverse exhibitors, specifically up-and-coming Black talent, and provide them with the opportunity to exhibit at NY NOW. The program provides the resources and support needed to establish these brands and talent as a mainstay within the design industry, such as a complimentary booth at both the Winter and Summer 2022 Markets, guidance from industry trend expert, Patti Carpenter, and full resources from the NY NOW team.

"As a first-time exhibitor, having access to multiple resources and moreover a platform to reach a plethora of buyers and media attendees, thanks NY NOW, has been an incredible experience," said Manny Beckles, founder of Shona African Sculptures. "This award has given me the opportunity to share the beauty of Shona sculptures with others and I'm excited to see what the August 2022 Market will bring."

For more information on the Winter 2022 Market, please visit www.nynow.com and follow along on social media @nynow for timely updates. For imagery of the Winter 2022 Market, please click here.

About NY NOW:

NY NOW is today's wholesale market for tomorrow's retail world. Rich with diverse products for discerning retailers, museum stores and specialty buyers. Where artisans meet designers, celebrate creativity and tell their stories. Where eclectic products shine, from home style to fashion statements, from amazing accessories to the perfect gift. Twice a year in New York City, America's design capital. NY NOW is the best platform to build brand exposure. To generate leads and write orders. www.nynow.com

About Emerald:

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NY NOW