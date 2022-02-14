Tomorrow.io to Power Amazon Alexa's Leading Third Party Weather App, Big Sky

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tomorrow Companies Inc. ("Tomorrow.io"), developer of a leading platform for global weather and climate security, today announced that Big Sky, the leading third-party weather app on Amazon's Alexa Echo will now be powered by Tomorrow.io. Described as one of the 7 essential Alexa Skills, Big Sky brands itself as "better weather for Alexa" and has more than 100,000 monthly active users, more than 8,000 reviews and an average user rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

In December, Tomorrow.io announced plans to list on Nasdaq through a merger with Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. ("Pine Technology") (Nasdaq: PTOC, PTOCW, PTOCU). Upon closing of the transaction, Tomorrow.io's common stock and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols "TMW" and "TMWW".

The Big Sky Alexa weather app offers a number of best-in-class features including live radar, custom weather alerts based on user calendars and a visual experience superior to default marketplace offerings. As the app enters its next phase of growth, Tomorrow.io will be its single source of weather and air quality data.

"Our users are passionate about the weather and rely on Big Sky's ability to both predict and visualize dynamic and hyperlocal information," said Steve Arkonovich, founder and creator of Big Sky. "By partnering with Tomorrow.io, Big Sky is taking the next step in delivering a unique experience and valuable recommendations to our users."

In addition to live radar and alerts, Big Sky users can also enjoy a visually captivating screen saver mode on their Amazon Alexa equipped with video, save specific locations they want to track weather conditions for, and use vocal commands to get weather forecast updates in real-time.

"We are excited about partnering with Big Sky to help users better visualize and understand the weather and air quality forecast at a hyperlocal level," said Dan Slagen, Chief Marketing Officer of Tomorrow.io. "Big Sky's focus of alerting people in advance of weather impact and providing actionable insights is perfectly aligned with our mission to help people, businesses and governments manage their weather-related challenges."

The Big Sky partnership is part of Tomorrow.io's continuing expansion of its footprint across the consumer market. Tomorrow.io has a consumer weather app with millions of users in both the iOS and Android marketplace in addition to its primary focus on growth efforts in the enterprise and federal markets to date.

About Tomorrow.io



Tomorrow.io is The World's Weather and Climate Security Platform, helping countries, businesses, and individuals manage their weather and climate security challenges. Fully customizable to any industry impacted by the weather, customers around the world including Uber, Delta, Ford, National Grid, and more use Tomorrow.io to dramatically improve operational efficiency. Tomorrow.io was built from the ground up to help teams prepare for the business impact of weather by automating decision-making and enabling climate adaptation at scale.

About Pine Technology Acquisition Corp.:

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of targeting one or more businesses for its initial business combination. Pine Technology is led by CEO and Director Christopher Longo, the Founder and CEO of tech-focused commercial insurance managing general agent and brokerage, Novum Underwriting Partners, and the former CIO and COO of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AmTrust) and non-Executive Chairman Adam Karkowsky, who currently serves as the President of AmTrust. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. was founded in December 2020 and its Units, Class A common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols PTOCU, PTOC, and PTOCW, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statement made from time to time by representatives of Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io may contain, statements that are not historical facts but are forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "goal," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "project," "forecast," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Tomorrow.io's ability to scale and grow its business, including the timing of the planned satellite launches in late 2022, the expected expansion in radar coverage to be provided by Tomorrow.io's satellites, the benefits of the partnership with Big Sky, the cash position of the combined company following closing and the timing of the closing of the business combination. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the registration statement on Form S-4, including Pine Technology's prospectus and proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), filed by Pine Technology with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the heading "Risk Factors" and other documents of Pine Technology filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io presently do not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Pine Technology's and Tomorrow.io's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pine Technology's and Tomorrow.io's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, purchase, or exchange of securities or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

In connection with the proposed transaction between Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io, Pine Technology has filed the preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Pine Technology plans to mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders in connection with the transaction once available. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF PINE TECHNOLOGY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PINE TECHNOLOGY, TOMORROW.IO, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Pine Technology through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by contacting Pine Technology or Tomorrow.io using the contact information below.

Participants in the Solicitation

Pine Technology, Tomorrow.io and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be considered to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of Pine Technology in connection with the transaction, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus described above when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding Pine Technology's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Pine Technology Final Prospectus. These documents are available free of charge as described above.

