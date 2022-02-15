Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Expands Small Business Solutions Program to Connecticut and Maine

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today that its Small Business Solutions program is now available to customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

The first-of-its-kind program for the national life insurance carrier initially launched in June 2021, coordinating with select local producer partners in Massachusetts and Rhode Island to offer this insurance solution to small businesses emerging from the initial stages of the pandemic. Since the program's launch, the first from the company's new Market Strategies area introduced last year, and the recently announced Business Development and One Company Solutions Department, Boston Mutual has found further success by targeting an immediate need in the communities it has been serving for the past 130 years.

"Boston Mutual is honored to serve customers near and far, and we're proud of the success we have had this past year in providing effective benefit insurance solutions to small businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island," said Josh Police, Executive Vice President, Business Development and One Company Solutions, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "We're looking forward to building on the success of the program as we expand to serve more areas. This program was launched with a goal of supporting small businesses, especially those impacted by the pandemic, and we're seeing that attracting employees with competitive and critical benefits such as life insurance continues to be a top priority for these employers as we enter the new year."

The program offers a portfolio of insurance options, including whole life insurance, critical illness/specified disease insurance, and group accident coverage.* According to LIMRA, just 52% of Americans have any life insurance coverage, and 22% of these insureds feel they need more coverage.**

"After witnessing the hardships that small businesses have gone through during the pandemic, we are proud to see the momentum of our first-of-its-kind program serving small businesses extend into Connecticut and Maine," said Ty Conder, Vice President, Small Business Solutions, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Supporting small businesses with specific life insurance solutions catered to their business' and employees' needs continues to be a priority for Boston Mutual going forward."

To find a sales representative within the Small Business Solutions program or learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contact

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

meredith_dagostino@bostonmutual.com

(800) 669-2668 x276

*Policy series: END-95 (ESO)(20/21), WS-CI 4/12 and WPS-ACC 07/15.

**Source: 2021 Insurance Barometer Study, LIMRA and Life Happens

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company