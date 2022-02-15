DAVID YURMAN UNVEILS NEW CAMPAIGN FEATURING FIRST-EVER CELEBRITY BRAND AMBASSADOR DUO SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND HENRY GOLDING

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, is pleased to announce its first brand campaign under the leadership of newly ascended company president Evan Yurman. The 2022 campaign marks another milestone for the house, as it features David Yurman's first-ever celebrity brand ambassador duo – Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding.

The campaign, aptly titled "Come Closer", celebrates the joy of closeness and connection in our challenging times, featuring intimate images of two of the world's most recognizable celebrities against the backdrop of David Yurman's perennial inspiration and home of New York City.

"After years of separation for many – much longer than any of us could have anticipated – we are all craving connection," said Evan Yurman. "'Come Closer' is a call to all of us to delight in the everyday, where simple moments with family and friends are unexpected and beautiful."

Scarlett Johansson for David Yurman 2022 "Come Closer" Campaign

When envisioning the campaign, there was only one choice for Evan Yurman when it came to its female star.

"Scarlett is the embodiment of the David Yurman woman. A native New Yorker at the top of her craft, Scarlett is a woman who forges her own path. She doesn't take no for an answer and isn't afraid to stand up for herself and what's right," said Evan Yurman. "To have the opportunity to work with a force like Scarlett to create such honest images, profound in their lack of pretense and artifice, is an honor."

For "Come Closer", mother, founder, Tony winner and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress Johansson was photographed by renowned fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey and styled by Anastasia Barbieri. The series of 10 images and short film feature a relaxed Johansson as few have had the opportunity to see her – humming and singing to Sinatra's iconic tune, "New York, New York." The images and film were captured throughout New York City's The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel and its famed Bemelmans Bar – an enduring magnet for New York's creative and cultural luminaries.

"Growing up in New York, I always felt connected to David Yurman – I would see their beautiful black and white ads in all my favorite fashion magazines," said Johansson. "The Yurmans and their designs always embodied New York for me – bold, fresh and just a bit of edge. When Evan approached me with this opportunity and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit."

Henry Golding for David Yurman 2022 "Come Closer" Campaign

With the decision to introduce the brand's first-ever male ambassador, Henry Golding shined. Already exhibiting the enigmatic qualities of the David Yurman man, Golding's New York story is one of perseverance and identity.

"Henry embodies the passion and grit of the David Yurman man. He's extremely talented, principled, and well-traveled, but of all the amazing places he's visited and after all that he's achieved, it is the spirit of New York City that keeps calling him back," said Evan Yurman. "We are thrilled to welcome Henry into the David Yurman family and to introduce him as the face of the Men's category, debuting in our new campaign that shares the sometimes-quiet ways that only New York City can draw you back in."

For "Come Closer", father, advocate and globally celebrated actor Henry Golding was photographed by renowned fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey and styled by George Cortina. The series of 10 images and short film, featuring a sophisticated and stylish Golding, were captured at Casa Cipriani - the new private club and landmark hotel on the waterfront at the epicenter of New York's creative scene – as well as the iconic hotel, The Carlyle.

"There is a magnetism to New York City and a tenacity among New Yorkers that is difficult to describe, but contagious just the same. I've been fortunate enough to visit the city many times for both personal and professional reasons, and each time I feel more and more a sense of belonging," said Golding. "David Yurman is a testament to the city's heritage and values, and I'm honored to be the face of a brand whose timeless works of self-expression continue to connect us all."

In 2022, David Yurman will continue to support its Unity Fund – created in May 2021 in partnership with Robin Hood, New York City's largest poverty fighting philanthropy. Beginning February 15th, 20% of the purchase price from a curated assortment of women's and men's designs will benefit the David Yurman Unity Fund.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

Scarlett Johansson for David Yurman 2022 (PRNewswire)

Henry Golding for David Yurman 2022 (PRNewswire)

David Yurman Logo (PRNewswire)

