DHA Awards Optimal Strategix Group, Inc., in partnership with Nolij Consulting, Five-Year DHMS Contract

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that Optimal Strategix Group, Inc (OSG), a customer-centric global technology and analytics provider, is one of three small businesses being awarded a five-year contract for the Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS) Workforce 3.0 digital transformation efforts. Workforce 3.0 is part of the Program Executive Office's multi-year strategy to digitally transform the organization for year-over-year growth in product portfolio value and customer outcomes.

The award is a $1.425B, firm-fixed-price, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This effort has an estimated completion date of January 2028.

"OSG's focus on nudging patients to better outcomes by improving experience and engagement is delivered through our world-class healthcare-centered technology, PatientX360™. We are honored to be recognized with this award and very proud to use our technology to benefit the DHA and its constituents," says R. Sukumar, Ph.D., CEO of OSG.

OSG, in partnership with Nolij Consulting LLC (Nolij), a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company, successfully submitted a winning bid for the Workforce 3.0 contract and intend to enter bids in partnership for similar government contracts in the future.

Along with the other contract recipients, OSG and Nolij will be working with the DHMS to build technology solutions for their Workforce 3.0 objective to monitor and analyze the healthcare journey. This contract is designed to leverage innovative processes and best-in-class methodologies from the private sector to enable the DHMS workforce to manage healthcare and workplace data seamlessly and digitally.

About OSG

Optimal Strategix Group (OSG) is a global leader in Customer Experience and Journey Analytics with their powerful technology platform. OSG provides their customers the resources to understand the current and future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, and customers. OSG connects data to customer engagement through powerful AI-driven analytics, revealing customer motivations and designing outcome-driven nudges. Their Technology-Enabled Services, and SaaS and PaaS products have successfully delivered business growth to their customers, including some of the biggest Fortune 500 companies, by focusing on customer expectations, improving experiences & driving engagement. OSG is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania with offices in New York, Bengaluru, and Dubai.

About Nolij Consulting

Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors.

