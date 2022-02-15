Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce the Acquisition of the P1 Dental Building in Schererville, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P1 Dental is one of the fastest growing professional dental groups in the USA and is backed by Prairie Capital, a billion-dollar investment firm located in Chicago.

Mr. Tubis commented, "This gorgeous building was specifically designed for a boutique dental practice and is located in close proximity to other medical providers, residential neighborhoods, and retail establishments."

Schererville is one of the safest cities in Indiana with a thriving business community and has easy access to Chicago. Many Chicago-based residents are moving to Northern Indiana for great schools, lower taxes, and an excellent quality of life. Schererville is an easy, 40 minute drive to downtown Chicago and provides many benefits to new residents.

Mr. Tubis further elaborated, "I have great respect for the P1 Dental Brand, along with the track record of the team at Prairie Capital."

EJT Holdings is the family office of Eliot Tubis, investing in public and private companies throughout the USA, with a focus on online-gaming, real estate, and growing restaurant brands through capital expansion plans and off-premise order management. OrderSolutions, an EJT Holdings investment, is one of the fastest growing partners of global restaurants brands and is focused on helping restaurants increase their off-premise business by centralizing their take out, pick-up, and catering orders while dramatically boosting revenues and profitability.

