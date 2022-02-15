Geneva Financial Named Best In Mortgage for Phoenix Home & Garden Readers’ Choice Awards

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announces that they have been awarded Best Mortgage Lender 2022 in the Phoenix Home & Garden Readers' Choice Awards. The consumer driven award is a testament to Geneva Financial's commitment to their clients and their community.

For the past 40 years, Phoenix Home & Garden has featured some of the best in local architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and outdoor living. This year marked the first time that they asked readers to vote for their Valley favorites—professionals and vendors that provide exceptional services across multiple home categories with almost 2,000 voters participating in the online poll.

Beyond mortgages, Geneva Financial has strived to remain a partner in homeownership beyond the initial transaction. From helping monitor opportunities to lowering payments to providing tips and tricks ranging from décor to budgeting and home safety, Geneva Financial understands the complexity of owning a home doesn't end at purchase. The company is honored that Arizona citizens have shown their appreciation for Geneva's white-gloved, human-focused service.

"Owning a home is about more than having your name on the deed, it's about making it your own." Geneva Financial's Digital Brand Director Cierra Dootson said. "We are here for our clients through every step, so we are beyond honored to be awarded this title by our community."

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. If you need help navigating the current market, connect with your local Geneva Financial location to start the conversation and read more about Geneva's full product lineup at https://www.genevafi.com/loan-products/.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

