Mojo Up Marketing + Media Secures Finch Creek Fieldhouse Naming Rights

FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojo Up Marketing + Media and Card & Associates have finalized a multi-year Finch Creek Fieldhouse title partnership as Mojo Up Sports Complex. The partnership will pave the way for more local businesses to participate at the complex and enhance support for Hamilton County youth sports.

Mojo Up Sports Complex, opened in late 2018, houses five basketball/volleyball flex courts and 11 batting cages. The 85,000 square feet of indoor turf space can accommodate simultaneously two high-school sized infields and two football, soccer, lacrosse, rugby flex fields. Hundreds of leagues, teams and tournaments host thousands of athletes and their families annually.

"This is a huge step for Mojo Up + Media," said Travis Brown, founder and CEO of Mojo Up Marketing + Media. "I played sports as a kid. I coach my kids' teams. Our employees love sports, too! We know the power of sports in our community and business. Mojo Up Sports Complex is a strategic partnership that puts us at business and sports marketing table"

Andy Card, Card & Associates CEO and founder is a well-known leader in the youth sports arena and has brought a considerable boost to central Indiana's youth sports status. "We are thrilled to welcome Mojo Up Marketing + Media to Finch Creek Fieldhouse. We are eager to see the partnerships the Mojo Up team will bring." said Andy Card.

Mojo Up joins Card Associates partners at Pacers Athletic Center (Westfield) and Community Sports and Wellness Center (Pendleton).

Mojo Up Marketing + Media, established in 2019, is a black-owned and minority-operated, full-service brand marketing agency that is made up of a diverse and talented team of marketing strategists, designers, videographers, web designers, and storytellers who work to build and market brands.

Card & Associates, established in 2015, brings their expertise, leadership and resources to communities seeking high-impact athletic, tourism and economic development initiatives. Card & Associates leaders are highly regarded in the youth sports industry with exclusive major national partnerships. The current portfolio includes Pacers Athletic Center and Community Sports and Wellness Center and are pursuing additional markets in Indiana and across the United States.

