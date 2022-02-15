Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons or Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Mattel Inc. Common Stock from August 2, 2017 to August 8, 2019

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

WESTERN DIVISION

In re Mattel, Inc. Securities Litigation Case No. 2:19-CV-10860-MCS (PLAx)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel") during the period from August 2, 2017 to August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition, as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs DeKalb County Employees Retirement System and New Orleans Employees' Retirement System have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $98,000,000.00 in cash (the "Settlement") on behalf of the Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on May 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Mark C. Scarsi, at the United States District Court for the Central District of California, in Courtroom 7C of the First Street Courthouse, 350 W. First Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether a Judgment substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice against Defendants;

(c) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (d) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses should be approved; and (e) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Mattel Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91434, Seattle, WA 98111, 1-877-379-5987. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.MattelSecuritiesLitigation.com

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than June 8, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than April 11, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' counsel such that they are received no later than April 11, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Mattel, the other Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator. Visit www.MattelSecuritiesLitigation.com or call toll-free at 1-877-379-5987.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to

Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

John Rizio-Hamilton, Esq.

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Mattel Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91434

Seattle, WA 98111

1-877-379-5987

www.MattelSecuritiesLitigation.com

By Order of the Court

