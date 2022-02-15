New forum for healthcare organizations to engage with industry experts and peers

Pivot Point Consulting Launches LinkedIn Live Series - Kicking Off with Telehealth New forum for healthcare organizations to engage with industry experts and peers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, today announced a new LinkedIn Live series providing a forum for subject matter experts and healthcare leaders to discuss key industry topics.

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Pivot Point Consulting) (PRNewswire)

The LinkedIn Live series debuts Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. Central with "Let's Get Real About Virtual." The session, Telehealth Trends: 3 Forces Impacting Telehealth Transformation, will feature Julie Edwards, Director of Virtual Care at Carle Health, and Nick Loftin, Director of Virtual Care at Pivot Point and will be moderated by Laura Kreofsky, Pivot Point's Vice President of Strategy.

The conversation will focus on:

Capitalizing on lessons learned from the COVID-era telehealth boom Managing the compounding pressures of regulatory burdens, telehealth coverage unknowns, the rapid growth of remote monitoring and new applications/technologies Grants and funding to sustain and innovate virtual care programs

"Virtual care is evolving rapidly so it's important to have dynamic forums, like LinkedIn Live, for healthcare providers to engage in real time," Loftin said. "Our goal is to share what we're seeing in the industry and provide practical insights on how to successfully pivot in a rapidly changing healthcare market."

Beyond telehealth, Pivot Point Consulting's new LinkedIn Live series will cover industry topics including Managed Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Data & Analytics, as well as EHR and ERP implementation and optimization best practices.

Follow Pivot Point Consulting on LinkedIn to be the first to know when future LinkedIn Live events are announced.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Warth, Amendola Communications, kwarth@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting