Unsilenced Voices Amplified by RayCo Media

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unsilenced Voices (UV) announced that it has chosen RayCo Media (RayCo) to launch its advocacy against domestic violence across the United States in 2022. UV is one of the few nonprofits in existence to directly benefit abuse survivors, and RayCo is a new kind of communications agency incorporating PR, NFTs, and metaverse capability into its marketing plans.

UV is a global 501(c)(3) organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence, and human trafficking through legal, medical, and educational subsidiaries. Starting its efforts in 2017 in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Rwanda, UV is now expanding to America to provide timely financial relief in the form of direct grants to aid in many areas including housing, legal, education, childcare, and more.

"This collaboration is a natural fit for us," says UV founder Michelle Jewsbury. "RayCo clearly shares our values of empowering those impacted by violence and are seeking empathy and compassion from our society, and their expertise and industry knowledge will greatly benefit the organization and those we serve."

RayCo integrates compelling storytelling, worldwide publicity, and Web3 advising to grow sustainable brands and will jumpstart UV's fundraising and awareness campaigns with an art competition for domestic violence survivors in Sierra Leone. Selected art pieces will be used as the first NFT collection to support domestic violence survivors and educate the public while also providing opportunities for victims and survivors to showcase their artistic talents.

"We're honored to be a part of such a good cause and to utilize our decades of experience to support the organization and its stakeholders," says Rebecca Binny, RayCo's Director of Marketing and Public Relations. "This is a real passion project for us, and we're leveraging our full range of proficiencies behind it to not just end domestic violence but also to empower those entrenched in it."

UV and RayCo will present a national Domestic Violence Awareness Tour this year beginning with Dallas in April. Get involved at an upcoming event in your city here .

Founded in 2017 by philanthropist and author Michelle Jewsbury, Unsilenced Voices is a global 501(c)3 nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking to live safe, happy lives. Unsilenced Voices provides services in multiple countries and launches in America in 2022. For more information, visit www.unsilencedvoices.org .

RayCo Media builds sustainable, global brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The Los Angeles-based full service agency creates high-impact, accessible content and looks beyond fleeting media trends to cultivate a more intellectual and emotionally intelligent future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net .

