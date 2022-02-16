BORING BREAKFAST NO MORE! ZERO EGG IS HERE TO HELP GET AMERICA OUT OF ITS BREAKFAST RUT

BORING BREAKFAST NO MORE! ZERO EGG IS HERE TO HELP GET AMERICA OUT OF ITS BREAKFAST RUT

LOMBARD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It turns out, the world is in a breakfast rut. Yes, we said it. When it comes to the first meal of the day, people are creatures of habit, according to a new study by Science Direct.

Zero Egg is here to get you out of your breakfast rut! (PRNewswire)

Zero Egg has the same taste, texture, look and versatility of an ordinary egg.

"Many people happily eat the same foods for breakfast day after day, yet seek more variety in the foods they eat for lunch and dinner," the study explains, noting that the same people switch it up for lunch and dinner. So, what's the deal? It turns out, the need for enjoyment, relaxation or joy (also known as a hedonic goal) is lower in the morning than it is later in the day. But that doesn't mean your breakfast has to be boring.

This is where Zero Egg comes in. Zero Egg has the same taste, texture, look and versatility of an ordinary egg. It's 100% plant-based, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO, making it suitable for a plethora of dietary needs.

"From the traditional scramble or omelets, Zero Egg shines through as a star component in a batter for French toast or waffles, exciting desserts like flan, cheesecake and bread pudding. There seems to be no limits on where a Zero Egg can go to replace the ordinary, hen egg in any recipe," says Zero Egg's Corporate Chef, Scott Lamphere.

And, with breakfast all day trending with food lovers, there is no reason that those options have to be a snore. With a little afternoon prep, your mornings can be made much brighter. Zero Egg has both sweet and savory breakfasts that can be made ahead and portioned out, making it easier and quicker to serve without sacrificing quality.

"The most important meal of the day should be and can be fun. It can be indulgent and sappy sweet and it can also be very healthy, hearty and wholesome," adds Lamphere.

Get ready to hit the ultimate #BreakfastGoals with a delectable plant-based frittata and a cravable bread pudding.

MEDITERRANEAN FRITTATA (Serves 4-6)

1 ½ cups Zero Egg Liquid, room temperature

1 cup chopped onions and bell peppers

½ cup chopped herbs: Parsley, Mint, Oregano, Cilantro

1 cup Israeli couscous, cooked

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional garnish: ½ cup plant-based feta cheese, grated

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium, 10-inch nonstick skillet, sauté the onions and bell peppers in the olive oil with a little salt and pepper until tender.

Fold in the herbs and the cooked couscous and gently heat through.

Add in the Zero Egg Liquid and whisk together until just combined, taste for proper seasoning then give the pan a swirl to evenly distribute the egg mixture and cook over med-low heat for 35-7 minutes until it starts to set around the edges.

Place the skillet in the preheated oven and continue to bake for 7-10 minutes until set and just browning around the edges.

Allow the frittata to cool for 5-10 minutes, top with the grated feta and slide the frittata carefully onto a clean cutting board to cut into wedges.

Serve warm or room temp with a salad or grilled vegetables or fruit.

Another dish that has seen a transformation from a position of "sweet endings" on a dessert menu to the star of the brunch table is a bread pudding. This is another sweet or savory option that is simple and can make use of what is available in the kitchen at the time.

LEMON ALMOND BREAKFAST BREAD PUDDING (Serves 10-12)

4 cups vegan bread, toasted lighted, cut into cubes

1 cup almond slivers, toasted

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon almond extract

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 ¼ cups Zero Egg Liquid, room temperature

3 cups oat milk (extra creamy), warm in the microwave or on stove top to just heated through

¼ cup powdered sugar for garnish

To Make The Custard:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the Zero Egg Liquid then add in the almond and vanilla extracts, the warm oat milk and both of the sugars, whisk to combine and set aside.

Prep Directions:

Prepare a 9x13 dish with plant-based butter or light cooking spray.

Layer in one layer of the bread cubes.

Sprinkle in 1/2 of the toasted almonds.

Using a measuring cup with a pour spout, pour half of the custard mixture evenly over the bread in doses.

Using the back of a large spatula or spoon, press the bread down to help soak up the custard.

Top with the remaining bread cubes.

Continue to pour and press until all the custard is evenly distributed.

Top with remaining toasted almonds.

Cover tightly with plastic wrap and gently press to submerge all the bread.

Chill for at least 8 hours (although overnight is recommended).

To Bake:

Set out casserole on the counter for 30 minutes before baking.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove plastic wrap and cover with tin foil sprayed with cooking spray to prevent top from sticking while baking.

Bake for 40-45 minutes, then uncovered for the last 10-15 to brown slightly.

Cool for 15-20 minutes lightly covered.

Sprinkle the top with powdered sugar before serving.

For more recipes and information on adding Zero Egg to your menu, visit ZeroEgg.com.

About Zero Egg:

Animal friendly, sustainable, and a healthier alternative, Zero Egg is the plant-based egg for everyone. Founded in 2018, the company believes the plant-based egg should be an everyday choice and is on a mission to make plant-based food accessible to everyone. With a feather-light footprint, Zero Egg offers the taste and texture of an ordinary egg, has better-for-you attributes, and is easy on the planet. It is made of plant proteins including soy, potatoes, peas, and chickpeas. With only 15 calories compared to 68 calories in an actual egg, it is not only low in calories but it has no cholesterol and is low fat. Manufacturing Zero Egg uses radically less land, water, and energy, and produces significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than eggs from hens. Zero Egg is determined to meet the growing demand for egg alternatives that taste, cook, and function like traditional eggs, specifically in foodservice and food manufacturing. In addition to the U.S. Zero Egg is also distributed in Israel and Europe. The company received early accolades at launch, including Calcalist's 2019 Food Innovation competition in Israel. More at www.zeroegg.com, Instagram and Linkedin.

For images, please click here.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Loria, media@zeroegg.com; 631-456-3073

Emily Cappiello, emily.cappiello@gmail.com; 516-521-5244

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zero Egg