Connexions streamlines batch orders for appraisals with Portfolio Ordering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, the all-in-one appraisal management software platform that provides high-quality automation, reporting, data analytics and integration for real estate valuations, is excited to announce the latest addition to its innovative appraisal management suite of tools. Connexions now supports Portfolio Ordering, with streamlined payment and assignment workflows.

In the past, if a lender had 50 addresses for which appraisals were needed, they would be submitted individually, subsequently creating 50 separate payment links and a great deal of tedious, time-consuming processing work. With Portfolio Ordering in Connexions, lenders can submit appraisal requests in bulk, correct any import mappings on the fly, generate a single payment link, and track the assignment of each order individually.

"Portfolio ordering is just another example of how Connexions listens and responds to clients," says Tom McCormick, President & CEO of Connexions. "We're constantly innovating to ensure our clients have the most dynamic appraisal management software on the market."

About Connexions

Connexions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies to achieve a faster and more efficient real estate valuation experience. Connexions is backed by The Nationwide Group (TNG) — a pioneer of outsourced financial services software and the leading appraisal management company. For more information, visit www.GetConnexions.com.

