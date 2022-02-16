EnerWisely is announcing the launch of its Home Energy Score Smart Tool.

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerWisely announces the launch of its Home Energy Score. A simple yet powerful way to compare efficiency across homes in an area.

EnerWisely Home Energy Score indicates how efficient a home is. It is shown in a simple one-to-ten scale. The higher the score, the more efficient a home is. It is the equivalent of the fuel efficiency for a car.

EnerWisely integrates real energy use historical data, home features, occupant behavior, and location to calculate the Home Energy Score.

"The energy transition can enable a low carbon future and more equitable prosperity if no one is left behind. At EnerWisely, we believe that we all of us are smarter, than some of us. That's why EnerWisely is using AI to unleash the collective power of society to achieve Net Zero," says, Patricia Vega, Founder & CEO of EnerWisely.

"EnerWisely's home energy score is a simple yet powerful tool to empower everyone's climate action. It provides the knowledge consumers need to use energy more wisely and to make the most of their money while reducing carbon."

The Home Energy Score is initially available to Texas Households. It works for customers of all electricity companies in choice markets. Users simply visit https://enerwisely.com/home-energy-score/ and take a quick and easy savings quiz. The results show what affects their score and the savings that they could get by improving it. Users can also see how their energy efficiency compares to others in their area. Most importantly, users get personalized recommendations and tools to stay on track and get results.

EnerWisely is an AI sustainability platform to unleash the collective power of society to reach net-zero and more inclusive prosperity. EnerWisely provides smart tools to help people and organizations improve their energy efficiency, lower their carbon footprint, and get more for their money. EnerWisely helps organizations engage employees and communities in their carbon reduction plans. EnerWisely is powered by Quantum New Energy, a Houston-based climate-tech company offering carbon reduction and ESG solutions

