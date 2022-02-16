Magnachip Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2021

- Fourth quarter revenue of $110.3 million was down 13.1% sequentially and down 22.8% year-over-year (YoY) due mainly to severe supply shortages especially for 28nm 12" OLED wafers; Full-year revenue of $474.2 million decreased 6.5% YoY due primarily to a revenue decrease in our OLED business due to wafer supply shortages, offset in part by strong growth in our Power business.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2021, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "For the fourth quarter, the demand and signals from our customers remained strong across the board. However, severe supply constraints continued to significantly limit our OLED revenue potential, which was partially offset by strong Power business. We reported $110.3 million in revenue and 31 cents in non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter."

Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "While our 2021 revenue was negatively impacted by continuing supply shortages, especially for 28nm 12" OLED wafers, we delivered higher profitability in all of our key measures in 2021 compared to 2020. In addition, our team at Magnachip achieved critical milestones to fuel future growth; we broadened our customer base, further penetrated new applications, and enhanced our supply chain for additional manufacturing capacity, which is expected to come online in the later part of 2022. While our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints, these developments reinforce our confidence and optimism about our long-term growth."

Q4 and 2021 Financial Highlights





In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data





GAAP





Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q/Q change



Q4 2020



Y/Y change

Revenues























































Standard Products Business























































Display Solutions



41,298





58,528





down





29.4 %



82,705





down





50.1 % Power Solutions



58,212





58,887





down





1.1 %



46,861





up





24.2 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)



10,825





9,585





up





12.9 %



13,379





down





19.1 % Gross Profit Margin



35.0 %



36.7 %



down





1.7 %pts



26.9 %



up





8.1 %pts Operating Income



63,870





20,001





up





219.3 %



9,206





up





593.8 % Net Income



53,611





10,768





up





397.9 %



66,581





down





19.5 % Basic Earnings per Common Share



1.16





0.23





up





404.3 %



1.87





down





38.0 % Diluted Earnings per Common Share



1.12





0.23





up





387.0 %



1.45





down





22.8 %







In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(4)





Q4 2021



Q3 2021



Q/Q change



Q4 2020



Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income



14,421





22,691





down





36.4 %



15,355





down





6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA



18,144





26,361





down





31.2 %



18,582





down





2.4 % Adjusted Net Income



14,606





20,073





down





27.2 %



17,268





down





15.4 % Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted



0.31





0.42





down





26.2 %



0.40





down





22.5 %







In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data





GAAP





2021



2020



Y/Y Change

Revenues































Standard Products Business































Display Solutions



205,322





299,057





down





31.3 % Power Solutions



227,777





166,462





up





36.8 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)



41,131





41,540





down





1.0 % Gross Profit Margin



32.4 %



25.3 %



up





7.1 %pts Operating Income(2)



83,407





27,016





up





208.7 % Net Income(3)



56,708





344,965





down





83.6 % Basic Earnings per Common Share



1.26





9.80





down





87.1 % Diluted Earnings per Common Share



1.21





7.54





down





84.0 %







In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(4)





2021



2020



Y/Y Change

Adjusted Operating Income



56,135





41,584





up





35.0 % Adjusted EBITDA



70,701





52,919





up





33.6 % Adjusted Net Income



51,059





28,260





up





80.7 % Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted



1.09





0.73





up





49.3 %









(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating income of $83.4 million included net gain of $35.5 million that represented $70.2 million income from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34.7 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. (3) For the year ended December 31,2020, net income of $345.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $287.9 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4. It also included income tax benefits of $46.2 million, mainly attributable to the recognition of differences between GAAP and cash tax expense of $43.9 million. (4) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q1 2022 Financial Guidance

Our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints especially for 28nm 12" wafers. While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, which typically presents seasonal softness, Magnachip anticipates Q1 2022 to be the bottom and currently expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $102 million to $108 million , including about $9 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

Gross profit margin to be in the range of 34.5% to 36.5%

Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 1582546. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. Eastern Time start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 1582546.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2022 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2022 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, other outbreaks of disease, recessions, economic instability or civil unrest; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (amended on April 30, 2021), our Form 10-Qs filed on May 10, 2021, August 6, 2021 and November 5, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:







































Net sales – standard products business

$ 99,510



$ 117,415



$ 129,566



$ 433,099



$ 465,519

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



10,825





9,585





13,379





41,131





41,540

Total revenues



110,335





127,000





142,945





474,230





507,059

Cost of sales:







































Cost of sales – standard products business



62,206





71,641





92,503





283,503





338,420

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



9,525





8,772





11,981





37,184





40,322

Total cost of sales



71,731





80,413





104,484





320,687





378,742

Gross profit



38,604





46,587





38,461





153,543





128,317

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales



37.5 %



39.0 %



28.6 %



34.5 %



27.3 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues



35.0 %



36.7 %



26.9 %



32.4 %



25.3 % Operating expenses:







































Selling, general and administrative expenses



13,255





12,550





12,576





52,440





49,974

Research and development expenses



12,197





12,270





11,604





51,212





45,698

Merger-related costs (income), net



(49,369)





1,552





653





(35,527)





653

Early termination and other charges, net



(1,349)





214





4,422





2,011





4,976

Total operating expenses (income)



(25,266)





26,586





29,255





70,136





101,301

Operating income:



63,870





20,001





9,206





83,407





27,016

Interest expense



(132)





(113)





(1,625)





(1,371)





(18,147)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



147





(7,579)





13,256





(11,853)





(382)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



—





—





(766)





—





(766)

Other income, net



947





1,608





767





3,786





3,110

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



64,832





13,917





20,838





73,969





10,831

Income tax expense (benefit)



11,221





3,149





(47,064)





17,261





(46,228)

Income from continuing operations



53,611





10,768





67,902





56,708





57,059

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





—





(1,321)





—





287,906

Net income

$ 53,611



$ 10,768



$ 66,581



$ 56,708



$ 344,965

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—







































Continuing operations

$ 1.16



$ 0.23



$ 1.91



$ 1.26



$ 1.62

Discontinued operations



—





—





(0.04)





—





8.18

Total

$ 1.16



$ 0.23



$ 1.87



$ 1.26



$ 9.80

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—







































Continuing operations

$ 1.12



$ 0.23



$ 1.47



$ 1.21



$ 1.35

Discontinued operations



—





—





(0.02)





—





6.19

Total

$ 1.12



$ 0.23



$ 1.45



$ 1.21



$ 7.54

Weighted average number of shares—







































Basic



46,369,520





46,449,234





35,582,966





44,879,412





35,213,525

Diluted



47,691,816





47,808,457





47,062,903





47,709,373





46,503,586



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2021 2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,547 $ 279,940 Accounts receivable, net 50,954 64,390 Inventories, net 39,370 39,039 Other receivables 25,895 4,338 Prepaid expenses 7,675 7,332 Hedge collateral 3,060 5,250 Other current assets 2,619 9,321 Total current assets 409,120 409,610 Property, plant and equipment, net 107,882 96,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,275 4,632 Intangible assets, net 2,377 2,727 Long-term prepaid expenses 8,243 4,058 Deferred income taxes 41,095 44,541 Other non-current assets 10,662 9,739 Total assets $ 583,654 $ 571,690 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 37,593 $ 52,164 Other accounts payable 6,289 2,531 Accrued expenses 20,071 16,241 Accrued income taxes 11,823 12,398 Operating lease liabilities 2,323 2,210 Current portion of long-term borrowings, net — 83,479 Other current liabilities 7,382 4,595 Total current liabilities 85,481 173,618 Accrued severance benefits, net 33,064 40,462 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,952 2,422 Other non-current liabilities 10,395 9,588 Total liabilities 130,892 226,090 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,905,320 shares issued and 45,659,304 outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020 559 450 Additional paid-in capital 241,197 163,010 Retained earnings 343,542 286,834 Treasury stock, 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020, respectively (130,306) (108,397) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,230) 3,703 Total stockholders' equity 452,762 345,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 583,654 $ 571,690

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income

$ 53,611



$ 56,708



$ 344,965

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities























Depreciation and amortization



3,663





14,239





16,481

Provision for severance benefits



2,768





8,282





16,743

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount



—





261





2,220

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net



(175)





32,432





(23,233)

Restructuring and other charges



—





—





3,502

Merger-related costs (income), net



(12,142)





(12,142)





360

Provision for inventory reserves



760





2,244





3,695

Stock-based compensation



1,648





7,704





6,699

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



—





—





766

Gain on sale of discontinued operations



—





—





(287,117)

Deferred income tax assets



893





918





(44,441)

Other, net



(1,030)





(613)





217

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable, net



809





7,505





(19,268)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net



—





—





14,260

Inventories



(1,378)





(5,939)





(816)

Other receivables



2,949





(2,338)





6,954

Other current assets



4,464





12,397





13,561

Accounts payable



4,755





(11,437)





3,960

Other accounts payable



(4,084)





(7,813)





(12,000)

Accrued expenses



(765)





(2,406)





(29,116)

Accrued income taxes



8,307





(1)





10,825

Deferred revenue



863





(131)





2,174

Other current liabilities



(104)





1,445





279

Other non-current liabilities



(732)





(1,398)





3,521

Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts



(5,526)





(5,688)





(11,921)

Payment of severance benefits



(1,907)





(6,679)





(12,076)

Other, net



80





193





(3,724)

Net cash provided by operating activities



57,727





87,743





7,470

Cash flows from investing activities























Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral



1,219





5,214





13,762

Payment of hedge collateral



(605)





(3,349)





(8,839)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



1,419





1,446





65

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(18,844)





(32,212)





(36,100)

Payment for intellectual property registration



(159)





(614)





(741)

Collection of guarantee deposits



—





3,192





1,024

Payment of guarantee deposits



(41)





(5,001)





(1,236)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations



—





—





350,553

Other, net



16





(114)





(6)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(16,995)





(31,438)





318,482

Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of long-term borrowings



—





—





(224,250)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



359





4,279





3,918

Acquisition of treasury stock



—





(1,653)





(1,125)

Acquisition of stock under accelerated stock repurchase agreement



(20,073)





(20,073)





—

Payment under accelerated stock repurchase agreement



(17,427)





(17,427)





—

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement



(136)





(563)





(546)

Others



(58)





(107)





(278)

Net cash used in financing activities



(37,335)





(35,544)





(222,281)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(151)





(21,154)





24,612

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



3,246





(393)





128,283

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



276,301





279,940





151,657

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 279,547



$ 279,547



$ 279,940



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating income

$ 63,870



$ 20,001



$ 9,206



$ 83,407



$ 27,016

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense



1,648





2,005





1,945





7,704





6,311

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(379)





(1,081)





(871)





(1,460)





1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—





—





—





—





1,168

Merger-related costs (income), net



(49,369)





1,552





653





(35,527)





653

Early termination and other charges, net



(1,349)





214





4,422





2,011





4,976

Adjusted operating income

$ 14,421



$ 22,691



$ 15,355



$ 56,135



$ 41,584



We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (iv) Merger-related costs (income), net and (v) Early termination and other charges, net.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35,527 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34,673 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $3,430 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018).

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $4,422 thousand of early termination and other charges, net, in connection with the headcount reduction program offered and paid to the employees during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the same period, we also recorded $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Income from continuing operations

$ 53,611



$ 10,768



$ 67,902



$ 56,708



$ 57,059

Adjustments:







































Interest expense, net



(726)





(439)





863





(1,238)





15,404

Income tax expense (benefit)



11,221





3,149





(47,064)





17,261





(46,228)

Depreciation and amortization



3,663





3,578





3,148





14,239





11,116

EBITDA



67,769





17,056





24,849





86,970





37,351

Equity-based compensation expense



1,648





2,005





1,945





7,704





6,311

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(147)





7,579





(13,256)





11,853





382

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



(29)





(237)





74





(123)





(148)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



—





—





766





—





766

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(379)





(1,081)





(871)





(1,460)





1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—





—





—





—





1,168

Merger-related costs (income), net



(49,369)





1,552





653





(35,527)





653

Early termination and other charges, net



(1,349)





(513)





4,422





1,284





4,976

Adjusted EBITDA



18,144





26,361





18,582





70,701





52,919

Income from continuing operations

$ 53,611



$ 10,768



$ 67,902



$ 56,708



$ 57,059

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense



1,648





2,005





1,945





7,704





6,311

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(147)





7,579





(13,256)





11,853





382

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



(29)





(237)





74





(123)





(148)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



—





—





766





—





766

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(379)





(1,081)





(871)





(1,460)





1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—





—





—





—





1,168

Merger-related costs (income), net



(49,369)





1,552





653





(35,527)





653

Early termination and other charges, net



(1,349)





(513)





4,422





1,284





4,976

GAAP and cash tax expense difference



907





—





(43,874)





907





(43,874)

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



9,713





—





(493)





9,713





(493)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 14,606



$ 20,073



$ 17,268



$ 51,059



$ 28,260

Adjusted Net Income per common share—







































- Basic

$ 0.31



$ 0.43



$ 0.49



$ 1.14



$ 0.80

- Diluted

$ 0.31



$ 0.42



$ 0.40



$ 1.09



$ 0.73

Weighted average number of shares – basic



46,369,520





46,449,234





35,582,966





44,879,412





35,213,525

Weighted average number of shares – diluted



47,691,816





47,808,457





47,062,903





47,709,373





46,503,586



We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (v) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vi) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (vii) Merger-related costs (income), net and (viii) Early termination and other charges, net.

EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (v) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vi) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (vii) Merger-related costs (income), net, (viii) Early termination and other charges, net, (ix) GAAP and cash tax expense difference and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35,527 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34,673 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $3,430 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018 and $727 thousand legal settlement gain related to certain expenses incurred in prior periods in connection with our legacy Fab 4 (which was sold during the year ended December 31, 2020) and awarded in the third quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $4,422 thousand of early termination and other charges, net in connection with the headcount reduction program offered and paid to the employees during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the same period, we also recorded $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

