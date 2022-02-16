MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense Unveils New Affiliate Program The affiliate program showcases industry adoption of the center's R&D resources to increase community awareness and advance threat-informed defense.

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MITRE Engenuity , MITRE's tech foundation for public good, and its Center for Threat-Informed Defense today announced the launch of an affiliate program for organizations that advance state-of-the-art and practice in threat-informed defense.

The affiliate program offers cybersecurity solution providers a critical head-start in incorporating the center's research and development (R&D) resources into their product or service offerings to advance their impact and reach to the global cyber defense community. Benefits include communicating affiliate advancements to our 30,000+ MITRE ATT&CK® community members and access to a mix of communication and networking opportunities. Affiliates can showcase their leadership in the threat-informed defense community by adopting the center's R&D projects, publishing co-branded adoption spotlight use cases, and working with the center to actively promote their lessons learned and best practices.

"The center is fully committed to bringing the community together to make actionable improvements to threat-informed defense," said Jon Baker, director of R&D, Center for Threat-Informed Defense at MITRE Engenuity. "By introducing the affiliate program, we will make the world a safer place, while also providing affiliates with opportunities to showcase their company and solutions."

The affiliate program has an impressive roster of founding members with a plan to add more members in the upcoming months. These founding affiliate organizations include:

To learn more about the Center for Threat-Informed Defense, as well as the affiliate program, please visit https://ctid.mitre-engenuity.org/affiliates/. If you are interested in becoming an affiliate, reach out to the center at ctid@mitre-engenuity.org.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for the public good. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE's deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, building a genomics center for public good, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense.

About The Center for Threat-Informed Defense

The Center is a non-profit, privately funded research and development organization operated by MITRE Engenuity. The Center's mission is to advance the state of the art and the state of the practice in threat informed defense globally. Comprised of participant organizations from around the globe with highly sophisticated security teams, the Center builds on MITRE ATT&CK, an important foundation for threat-informed defense used by security teams and vendors in their enterprise security operations. Because the Center operates for the public good, outputs of its research and development are available publicly and for the benefit of all.

