QuickLogic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, ended January 2, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million, a decrease of 4% compared with the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 48% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. New product revenue was approximately $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3% compared with the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 219% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The increases were primarily due to higher revenue from our sensor processing and eFPGA IP products. Mature product revenue was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 6% compared with the third quarter of 2021, and down 38% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP gross margin was 56.1%, compared with 70.8% in the third quarter of 2021, and 48.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP gross margin was 60.1%, compared with 72.8% in the third quarter of 2021 and 51.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses were $3.7 million, compared with $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses were $2.7 million, compared with $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, and from $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.11 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.27 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $12.7 million, compared with $8.6 million in fiscal year 2020. New product revenue was $7.8 million, compared with $2.8 million in the prior year. Mature product revenue was $4.9 million, compared with $5.9 million in fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal year 2021 GAAP gross margin was 58.5%, compared with 49.2% in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2021 was 60.7%., compared with 51.1% in fiscal year 2020.

GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 were $14.9 million, compared with $15.1 million in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 were $12.7 million, down from $12.8 million in fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2021 was $6.6 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $11.2 million, or $1.14 per share in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2021 was $4.1 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million or $0.88 per share for fiscal year 2020.

Please see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

QuickLogic will hold a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 16, 2022, to discuss its current financial results. The conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar . To join the live conference, you may dial (877) 407-0792 and international participants should dial (201) 689-8263 by 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time. No Passcode is needed to join the conference call. A recording of the call will be available starting approximately one hour after completion. To access the recording, please call (412) 317-6671 and reference the passcode 13726478. The call recording, which can be accessed by phone, will be archived until Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and the webcast will be available for 12 months on the Company's website.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes certain charges related to stock-based compensation, restructuring, the effect of the write-off of long-lived assets and the tax effect on other comprehensive income in calculating non-GAAP (i) income (loss) from operations, (ii) net income (loss), (iii) net income (loss) per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods, and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding our future business, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; our ability to capitalize on synergies with our newly acquired subsidiary SensiML Corporation; changes in product demand or supply; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, natural disasters and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated or implied are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/ , and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . In addition, please note that the date of this press release is February 16, 2022, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

-Tables Follow –

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Year Ended





January 2,

2022



January 3,

2021



October 3,

2021



January 2,

2022



January 3,

2021

Revenue

$ 3,705



$ 2,500



$ 3,858



$ 12,685



$ 8,634

Cost of revenue



1,628





1,294





1,126





5,266





4,386

Gross profit



2,077





1,206





2,732





7,419





4,248

Operating expenses:







































Research and development



1,581





2,145





1,807





6,927





7,544

Selling, general and administrative



2,081





1,798





2,186





8,008





6,820

Restructuring expenses



—





129





—





—





753

Total operating expense



3,662





4,072





3,993





14,935





15,117

Loss from operations



(1,585)





(2,866)





(1,261)





(7,516)





(10,869)

Interest expense



(31)





(29)





(35)





(130)





(328)

Gain on forgiveness of debt



—





—





—





1,192





—

Interest and other income, net



16





3





(7)





(43)





97

Loss before income taxes



(1,600)





(2,892)





(1,303)





(6,497)





(11,100)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(17)





50





(21)





119





51

Net loss

$ (1,583)



$ (2,942)



$ (1,282)



$ (6,616)



$ (11,151)

Net loss per share:







































Basic and Diluted

$ (0.13)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.57)



$ (1.14)

Weighted average shares (in thousands):







































Basic and Diluted



11,817





11,081





11,573





11,535





9,781











































Note: Net loss equals to comprehensive loss for all periods presented.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















January 2, 2022



January 3, 2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 19,605



$ 22,748

Accounts receivable, net



1,294





1,688

Inventories



2,078





2,688

Other current assets



1,181





1,066

Total current assets



24,158





28,190

Property and equipment, net



499





548

Capitalized internal-use software, net



1,241





986

Right of use assets



1,529





1,839

Intangible assets, net



752





860

Investment in Non-Affiliate



300





—

Goodwill



185





185

Other assets



309





280

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 28,973



$ 32,888

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Revolving line of credit

$ 15,000



$ 15,000

Trade payables



934





935

Accrued liabilities



1,665





1,340

Deferred revenue



455





52

Lease liabilities, current



819





685

Total current liabilities



18,873





18,012

Long-term liabilities:















Paycheck protection program loan



—





1,192

Lease liabilities, non-current



744





1,197

Other lease liabilities, non-current



147





—

Total liabilities



19,764





20,401

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, par value



12





11

Additional paid-in capital



310,222





306,885

Accumulated deficit



(301,025)





(294,409)

Total stockholders' equity



9,209





12,487

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 28,973



$ 32,888



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Year Ended





January 2,

2022



January 3,

2021



October 3,

2021



January 2,

2022



January 3,

2021

US GAAP loss from operations

$ (1,585)



$ (2,866)



$ (1,261)



$ (7,516)



$ (10,869)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



150





82





78





282





162

Research and development



322





597





282





843





670

Selling, general and administrative



599





459





525





1,401





907

Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs (1)



—





129





—





—





762

Non-GAAP loss from operations

$ (514)



$ (1,599)



$ (376)



$ (4,990)



$ (8,368)

US GAAP net loss

$ (1,583)



$ (2,942)



$ (1,282)



$ (6,616)



$ (11,151)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



150





82





78





282





162

Research and development



322





597





282





843





670

Selling, general and administrative



599





459





525





1,401





907

Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs (1)



—





129





—





—





762

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (512)



$ (1,675)



$ (397)



$ (4,090)



$ (8,650)

US GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.13)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.57)



$ (1.14)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.09





0.11





0.08





0.22





0.18

Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs (1)



0.00





0.01





0.00





0





0.08

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.35)



$ (0.88)

US GAAP gross margin percentage



56.1 %



48.2 %



70.8 %



58.5 %



49.2 % Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue



4.0 %



3.3 %



2.0 %



2.2 %



1.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin percentage



60.1 %



51.5 %



72.8 %



60.7 %



51.1 %









































(1) Include asset write-offs of $9 in the twelve months ended January 3, 2021.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)





Percentage of Revenue

Change in Revenue



Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020

Q3 2021 to Q4

2021

2020 to

2021 COMPOSITION OF REVENUE















































Revenue by product: (1)















































New products



72 %



71 %



61 %



32 %



(3) %



219 % Mature products



28 %



29 %



39 %



68 %



(6) %



(38) % Revenue by geography:















































Asia Pacific



25 %



20 %



26 %



24 %



20 %



60 % North America



66 %



68 %



54 %



58 %



(6) %



37 % Europe



9 %



13 %



19 %



18 %



(31) %



63 %

_____________________

(1) New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP license, professional services, QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer.

