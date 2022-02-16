Simón Bolívar Foundation Announces New Grant Agreement with IFRC to Improve Access to Health Services in Venezuela

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc., the 501(c)(3) private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, has entered into a grant agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) for $806,500 as part of its Humanitarian Health Medium/Large Grants program.

IFRC will use this grant to enhance community health through the provision of primary health care, health promotion and COVID-19 disease prevention in the Venezuelan Capital District and the Delta Amacuro, Barinas and Sucre states. The grant will be executed in coordination with community leaders in these target communities, who will be included throughout the planning and execution phases.

"This is our second grant agreement with IFRC and, given the success of the initial grant agreement in assisting vulnerable people in Venezuela, we are confident this charitable project will have a positive impact in the lives of so many people in need," said Mariela Poleo, President of the Simón Bolívar Foundation. "This strategic partnership perfectly aligns with our approach of working with large international organizations that have the capacity to implement in-country programs supporting primary healthcare and empowering the community," she concluded.

According to IFRC, the partnership is aligned with their Fundamental Principles, especially those of neutrality, impartiality, and independence and will help us continue to work on improving primary health services to the vulnerable people in Venezuela. Additionally, the IFRC is pleased to continue its successful collaboration with the Simón Bolívar Foundation that started in 2020 with a $500,000 grant award to strengthen the health services response capacity of IFRC in Venezuela's Capital District and Bolivar state.

The projects supported by this grant expect to benefit 83,000 adults, 15,000 children and 1,000 health professionals. Integrated health services will be provided through a series of health days organized in various stages. Services include triage, health education, disease prevention, medical consultation, psychosocial support, and distribution of medicines and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

About The International Federation of Red Cross:

The International Federation of Red Cross is the world's largest humanitarian network with 192 National Red Cross Societies worldwide to help people in need without fear or favor. It responds to and prepares for disaster, brings health services to local communities, advocates for best humanitarian practices, and ensures the dignity of people on the move.

About The Simón Bolívar Foundation

Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc. is the 501(c)(3) non-profit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. The Foundation supports charitable initiatives, leverages existing resources and provides charitable grants to qualified organizations to meet the immediate and long-term health needs of the most vulnerable individuals particularly in and from Venezuela with a special focus on the health and well-being of children and their mothers.

