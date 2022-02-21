Australian surf brand Piping Hot partners with climate scientists at the University of Technology Sydney to develop textile made from seaweed

SYDNEY, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian brand Piping Hot Australia and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) announced today their research partnership to develop a sustainable fibre made from seaweed. Piping Hot has commissioned this innovative biomaterial research as a vital investment in its mission for clean oceans.

Piping Hot Brand Logo For Clean Oceans (PRNewswire)

Commencing in February 2022, UTS climate scientists will be building a prototype fibre developed in response to Piping Hot's ambition to protect oceans for future generations. The biobased solution will sequester carbon from the ocean and reduce the environmental impact of synthetic fibres.

This Australian innovation could transform the global polyester industry.

"It is an honour and privilege to partner with the distinguished Professor Peter Ralph and the UTS Climate Change Cluster. As part of Piping Hot's mission to defend the oceans, our purpose-led investment into marine biotechnology and material science is of vital importance. Together we intend to impact change though marine science and transform the industry's reliance on fossil fuels" - Stan Wan CEO and Managing Director of Piping Hot Australia.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Piping Hot on this exciting research project. The UTS Climate Change Cluster and Piping Hot are equally committed to a more sustainable future for our planet, and the development of sustainably sourced materials is crucial to achieving that goal. Developing new nature-derived alternatives for the fashion and textile industries has the potential to revolutionise products and their impact on the oceans." – Distinguished Professor Peter Ralph, Director, UTS Climate Change Cluster.

Piping Hot has been dedicated to Australian families since 1975. Piping Hot is synonymous with Australia's coastal lifestyle, offering a full range of fashion, footwear and accessories for the family. Piping Hot is on a mission to help families save money and protect the oceans. Focusing on transparency, circularity and recycled materials, Piping Hot products are sustainably sourced. The brand is available through selected retailers and online at pipinghot.shop.

UTS is a leading university of technology located in the heart of Sydney's innovation precinct. UTS has a distinct model of learning, strong research performance and a leading reputation for industry and professional engagement. With an emphasis on social impact and a strong commitment to sustainability, UTS is rated the No.1 'young' university in Australia.

