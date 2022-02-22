Canadian National Police Accused Christian Minister of heading an Organized Crime Prostitution Ring

Police Locate no evidence connecting Minister to prostitution; hold him in Prison for almost 3 years

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On April 1, 2015 Canada's National Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), arrested a Methodist Church Minister, and private school manager and principal, on charges of pimping, benefiting from prostitution, and acting as leader of an organized crime ring.

Immediately following his arrest, the RCMP held a national press conference publicly labeling Reverend Dae Gun Chun as the head of an Organized Crime Ring.

Following his arrest, Canadian courts refused to grant Reverend Chun bail multiple times. After the religious Minister spent more than 32 months in prison, the prosecuting lawyers were unable to find any evidence connecting Reverend Chun to any of the crimes he was charged with, and proceeded to release him from prison.

Canadian police refuse to explain why they targeted Reverend Chun, and Canadian government lawyers refuse to give explanation for keeping Reverend Chun in prison for almost 3 years while holding no evidence of his alleged wrongdoing.

View original content:

SOURCE Northern Lights Preparatory College