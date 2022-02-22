Mindtree Named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Duck Creek Services

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global digital transformation company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Duck Creek Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

As part of the assessment, Everest Group analyzed 13 IT service providers across the globe and positioned Mindtree as a Leader for:

Significant growth momentum across its Duck Creek services practice, driven by the accelerated adoption of the Duck Creek OnDemand solution,

Superior capability to quickly customize and configure Duck Creek products as per clients' operating environment,

Strong success proof points in enabling complex, multi-region Duck Creek implementation for large and mid-sized P&C insurers across all major LoBs.

The report highlighted the following as Mindtree's strengths:

Premier-level partnership, more than 300-strong talent pool of certified Duck Creek resources, and a credible track record with nearly 18 years of experience in providing Duck Creek services,

Rich repository of tools and accelerators to expedite cloud migration, capture and document business objects, automate testing, and enable version upgrades,

Credible success proof points of serving insurers across all major LoBs and Duck Creek core and non-core product suite,

Client appreciation for strong architectural knowledge, understanding of Duck Creek technology landscape, configuration expertise to integrate well with the client's existing IT estate, and the ability to scale up as quickly as needed.

"This recognition by Everest Group underscores Mindtree's strengths as the go-to services and implementation partner for insurers looking to maximize their digital transformation journeys and investments," said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at Mindtree. "In times of rapidly evolving digital technologies and customer demands, continuous product innovation and proactive, hyper-personalized customer experiences are key for insurers to stay relevant and resilient. We are proud of our work with leading insurers in building future-ready, cloud-based core systems that can seamlessly integrate into complex ecosystems of multiple channels, effectively leverage new data sources for better insights, and respond in real time to changes with automation and digitalization. As one of Duck Creek's leading strategic partners, we have successfully completed more than 200 complex Duck Creek projects spanning policy, billing, claims and insight, and continue to focus aggressively on further enhancing our digital transformation capabilities."

"Premier-level partnership and a scaled talent pool of certified resources allow Mindtree to differentiate itself in the Duck Creek services space," said Aaditya Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Meaningful investment to build a robust suite of tools and accelerators to expedite cloud migration, automate testing, and enable version upgrades; credible success stories of product implementations across the Duck Creek technology stack; and appreciation by clients on strong configuration expertise have contributed to Mindtree's position as a Leader on Everest Group's Duck Creek Services PEAK Matrix® 2022."

Mindtree has partnered with Duck Creek on strategic digital programs for leading property and casualty, personal, commercial and specialty lines insurance providers to help them drive e-initiatives, transform new business, policy servicing and claims processing, accelerate legacy modernization, improve customer experience, adopt direct-to-consumer business models, and enhance agility, efficiency and data-driven insights. Mindtree has invested significantly in building tools and accelerators to help insurers simplify and accelerate their migration to the cloud, improve time-to-market with integrated digital channels, and leverage AI/ ML to automate underwriting and claims processes.

