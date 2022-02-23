4Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q21 and 2021.

Net income amounted to R$6.2 billion, a 30.6% increase from 2020, with the largest customer base ever

R$ million 4Q21 4Q20 % y-o-y 2021 2020 % y-o-y













Net Operating Revenues 11.501 11.193 2,8 44.033 43.126 2,1 Core Revenue 10.415 9.828 6,0 39.319 37.030 6,2 Mobile Revenue 7.847 7.569 3,7 29.376 28.421 3,4 Fixed Core Revenue 2.568 2.259 13,7 9.942 8.609 15,5 Non-Core Revenue 1.086 1.365 (20,4) 4.714 6.096 (22,7) Total Costs (6.568) (6.316) 4,0 (26.005) (25.394) 2,4 Reported Total Costs (6.568) (6.316) 4,0 (25.025) (25.318) (1,2) Recurring EBITDA 4.933 4.877 1,2 18.027 17.733 1,7 Recurring EBITDA Margin 42,9% 43,6% (0,7) p.p. 40,9% 41,1% (0,2) p.p. Reported EBITDA 4.933 4.877 1,2 19.007 17.808 6,7 Reported EBITDA Margin % 42,9% 43,6% (0,7) p.p. 43,2% 41,3% 1,9 p.p. Net Income 2.628 1.293 103,2 6.229 4.771 30,6













Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 2.339 2.429 (3,7) 8.685 8.685 11,5 Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments 737 708 4,1 7.438 7.438 (18,6)













Total Subscribers (thousand) 98.760 95.051 3,9 98.760 98.760 3,9 Core Subscribers 90.373 84.507 6,9 90.373 90.373 6,9 Non-Core Subscribers 8.387 10.544 (20,5) 8.387 8.387 (20,5)

Mobile customer base reached 83.9 million accesses, +5.4 million compared to 4Q20, the highest historical level. Postpaid accesses reached 49.6 million, representing 59.1% of the total mobile customer base.

Vivo reached 4.6 million (+36.4% y-o-y) homes connected with FTTH, 1.2 million net additions in 2021. Currently, Vivo's FTTH coverage is available in 327 cities (+61 cities in 2021), with 19.6 million homes passed.

Net revenue increased +2.8% y-o-y, with higher representativeness of the core businesses which now accounts for 90.6% (+2.7 p.p.) of total revenues. Mobile revenue grew 3.7% y-o-y driven by postpaid (3.9% y-o-y) and handset sales (+8.8% y-o-y). Core fixed revenue was boosted by the 31.2% y-o-y increase in FTTH revenues.

Total Costs increased 4.0% in the year, below inflation (IPCA-12M), which rose 10.1%. Given the controlled provisioning for bad debt, digitalization and efficiency initiatives, costs from operations had a -1.6% decline y-o-y.

EBITDA totaled R$4,933 million (+1.2% y-o-y) in 4Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 42.9%.

Net income totaled R$6.2 billion, (+30.6% y-o-y) and Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments amounted R$7.4 billion in 2021, reflecting an efficient financial management. Dividend distribution of R$6.3 billion, representing a dividend yield of 7.7% and dividend payout of 101%.

Approval of the new Share Buyback Program and of the cancellation of treasury shares (14,046,652 shares or 0.83% of the capital stock).

