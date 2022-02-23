Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $41.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $40.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2020. Net cash from operating activities was $52.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $58.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020. Distributable cash flow was $53.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $55.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

For the fourth quarter 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $69.7 million compared to $64.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "DKL provided another year of consistent performance in 2021. Given the lack of major turnaround activity planned in the Delek US refining system in 2022, we expect strong volumes and performance to continue. Additionally, the recent pick-up in Permian drilling activity creates organic growth opportunities for our gathering business. As a result, DKL increased capital spending on this asset, as outlined in the 2022 capital budget program announced in December."

Mr. Yemin continued, "DKL has a long history of returning cash to shareholders with a consistent increase in the quarterly distribution since the fourth quarter 2012. Our company delivered on its commitment to 5% distribution growth on a year-over-year basis in 2021, and based on our strong outlook for the year ahead, we expect another 5% increase on a full-year basis in 2022."

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 21, 2022, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.975 per common limited partner unit for the fourth quarter 2021, which equates to $3.90 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution was paid on February 8, 2022 to unitholders of record on February 1, 2022. This represents a 2.6% increase from the third quarter 2021 distribution of $0.95 per common limited partner unit, or $3.80 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 7.1% increase over Delek Logistics' fourth quarter 2020 distribution of $0.91 per common limited partner unit, or $3.64 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the fourth quarter 2021, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $42.4 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.27x.

As of December 31, 2021, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $899.0 million and cash of $4.3 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $592.0 million, which was enhanced by the recent note offering. The total leverage ratio was well within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Financial Results

Contribution margin in the fourth quarter 2021 was $66.7 million compared to $62.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020. Overall performance benefited from an increase in utilization on assets supporting the El Dorado Refinery, our West Texas Wholesale Business and an increase in throughput on third party pipelines.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the fourth quarter 2021 was $49.7 million compared to $44.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in throughput on our third party pipelines and increased utilization on assets supporting the El Dorado Refinery.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the fourth quarter 2021, contribution margin was $17.0 million compared to $18.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020. The decrease in overall performance was impacted by lower gross margins which was partially offset by favorable RIN values in our West Texas Wholesale Marketing business.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the fourth quarter 2021, income from equity method investments was $6.6 million compared to $5.8 million in the fourth quarter 2020, primarily driven by increases in income from our Red River equity method investment. Compared to year-ago levels, the Red River pipeline joint venture experienced higher throughput volumes attributable to improving industry production volumes.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the demand for crude oil, refined products and transportation and storage services; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,292

$ 4,243 Accounts receivable

15,384

15,676 Accounts receivable from related parties

—

5,932 Inventory

2,406

3,127 Other current assets

951

331 Total current assets

23,033

29,309 Property, plant and equipment:







Property, plant and equipment

715,870

692,282 Less: accumulated depreciation

(266,482)

(227,470) Property, plant and equipment, net

449,388

464,812 Equity method investments

250,030

253,675 Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,933

24,199 Goodwill

12,203

12,203 Marketing contract intangible, net

116,577

123,788 Rights-of-way

37,280

36,316 Other non-current assets

25,627

12,115 Total assets

$ 935,071

$ 956,417









LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 8,160

$ 6,659 Accounts payable to related parties

64,423

— Interest payable

5,024

2,452 Excise and other taxes payable

5,280

4,969 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

6,811

8,691 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,117

5,529 Total current liabilities

96,815

28,300 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt

898,970

992,291 Asset retirement obligations

6,476

6,015 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

14,071

15,418 Other non-current liabilities

22,731

22,694 Total non-current liabilities

942,248

1,036,418 Total liabilities

1,039,063

1,064,718 Equity (Deficit):







Common unitholders - public; 8,774,053 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 (8,697,468 at

December 31, 2020)

166,067

164,614 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,696,800 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

(34,745,868 at December 31, 2020)

(270,059)

(272,915) Total deficit

(103,992)

(108,301) Total liabilities and deficit

$ 935,071

$ 956,417

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 110,314

$ 92,927

$ 418,826

$ 382,666 Third-party 79,570

47,185

282,076

180,752 Net revenues 189,884

140,112

700,902

563,418 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 109,414

63,217

384,409

269,094 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented

below) 13,197

14,575

58,398

53,846 Depreciation and amortization 11,552

10,780

40,945

33,737 Total cost of sales 134,163

88,572

483,752

356,677 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation

and amortization presented below) 596

281

2,337

2,433 General and administrative expenses 5,527

5,614

22,545

22,587 Depreciation and amortization 356

499

1,825

1,994 Other operating (income) expense, net (113)

41

(59)

(66) Total operating costs and expenses 140,529

95,007

510,400

383,625 Operating income 49,355

45,105

190,502

179,793 Interest expense, net 14,297

10,020

50,221

42,874 Income from equity method investments (6,623)

(5,818)

(24,575)

(22,693) Other (income) expense, net (1)

30

(119)

133 Total non-operating expenses, net 7,673

4,232

25,527

20,314 Income before income tax expense 41,682

40,873

164,975

159,479 Income tax (benefit) expense (3)

156

153

223 Net income attributable to partners $ 41,685

$ 40,717

$ 164,822

$ 159,256 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 41,685

$ 40,717

$ 164,822

$ 159,256















Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution

rights —

—

—

18,724 Limited partners' interest in net income $ 41,685

$ 40,717

$ 164,822

$ 140,532















Net income per limited partner unit:













Common units - basic $ 0.96

$ 0.94

$ 3.79

$ 4.18 Common units - diluted $ 0.96

$ 0.94

$ 3.79

$ 4.18















Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Common units - basic 43,454,535

43,435,153

43,447,739

33,594,284 Common units - diluted 43,470,460

43,441,693

43,460,470

33,597,418















Cash distribution per limited partner unit $ 0.975

$ 0.910

$ 3.785

$ 3.605

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 164,822

$ 159,256 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

42,770

35,731 Non-cash lease expense

9,652

6,075 Amortization of customer contract intangible assets

7,211

7,211 Amortization of deferred revenue

(1,953)

(1,888) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

3,016

2,412 Income from equity method investments

(24,575)

(22,693) Dividends from equity method investments

20,831

25,436 Other non-cash adjustments

1,959

1,253 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

292

(2,472) Inventories and other current assets

55

11,363 Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(1,913)

(13,479) Accounts receivable/payable to related parties

67,161

(14,628) Non-current assets and liabilities, net

(14,166)

(561) Changes in assets and liabilities

51,429

(19,777) Net cash provided by operating activities

275,162

193,016 Cash flows from investing activities







Asset acquisitions from Delek Holdings, net of assumed liabilities

—

(100,527) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(24,016)

(13,284) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

275

107 Distributions from equity method investments

8,774

2,741 Equity method investment contributions

(1,393)

(12,175) Net cash used in investing activities

(16,360)

(123,138) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest

—

10 Distributions to general partner

—

(27,635) Distributions to common unitholders - public

(32,462)

(31,532) Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings

(129,255)

(77,665) Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Trucking Assets Acquisition

—

(47,558) Distribution to general partner for conversion of its interest and IDR elimination

—

(45,000) Proceeds from revolving credit facility

341,000

599,600 Payments on revolving credit facility

(829,601)

(441,400) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

400,000

— Deferred financing costs paid in connection with debt issuances

(6,216)

— Payments on finance lease

(2,219)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(258,753)

(71,180) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

49

(1,302) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4,243

5,545 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 4,292

$ 4,243 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$ 44,633

$ 40,582 Income taxes

$ 34

$ 98 Non-cash investing activities:







Increase in accrued capital expenditures and other

$ 3,850

$ 198 Equity issuance to Delek Holdings unitholders in connection with Permian Gathering Assets Acquisition

$ —

$ 109,513 Non-cash financing activities:







Sponsor contribution of property, plant and equipment

$ —

$ 2,938 Non-cash lease liability arising from obtaining right of use assets during the period

$ 9,457

$ 32,090

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 41,685

$ 40,717

$ 164,822

$ 159,256 Add:













Income tax (benefit) expense (3)

156

153

223 Depreciation and amortization 11,908

11,279

42,770

35,731 Amortization of customer contract intangible assets 1,803

1,803

7,211

7,211 Interest expense, net 14,297

10,020

50,221

42,874 EBITDA $ 69,690

$ 63,975

$ 265,177

$ 245,295















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,886

$ 58,362

$ 275,162

$ 193,016 Changes in assets and liabilities 5,469

1,236

(51,429)

19,777 Non-cash lease expense (2,685)

(3,839)

(9,652)

(6,075) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 2,529

18

8,774

2,741 Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures (4,471)

(536)

(8,232)

(1,296) Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 277

182

1,913

263 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (115)

(107)

(461)

(427) Deferred income taxes (150)

589

(353)

(401) Other operating income (expense), net 113

(41)

59

66 Distributable Cash Flow $ 53,853

$ 55,864

$ 215,781

$ 207,664



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2021

2020

2021

2020 Limited partners' distribution on common units $ 42,384

$ 39,533

$ 164,484

$ 127,070 General partner's distributions —

—

—

986 General partner's incentive distribution rights —

—

—

17,632 Total distributions to be paid (1) $ 42,384

$ 39,533

$ 164,484

$ 145,688















Distributable cash flow $ 53,853

$ 55,864

$ 215,781

$ 207,664 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (2) 1.27x

1.41x

1.31x

1.43x





(1) The distributions for the three months ended and the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the impact of the distribution waiver that waived all of the distributions for the first quarter of 2020 on the 5.0 million Additional Units, related to the Permian Gathering Assets (formerly known as the Big Spring Gathering Assets) transaction, with respect to base distributions and the IDRs. In addition, the distributions for the three months ended March 31, 2020 reflect the waiver of distributions in respect of the IDRs associated with the Additional Units for at least two years. Subsequently, the IDRs were eliminated in the Restructuring Transaction on August 13, 2020.



(2) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.









Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Pipelines and Transportation













Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 71,436

$ 65,588

$ 271,033

$ 233,873 Third party 4,597

3,009

16,612

17,596 Total pipelines and transportation 76,033

68,597

287,645

251,469 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 17,226

14,312

59,821

45,934 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 9,108

10,331

43,818

42,267 Segment contribution margin $ 49,699

$ 43,954

$ 184,006

$ 163,268 Capital spending $ 12,396

$ 4,207

$ 22,342

$ 7,631















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Net revenues:













Affiliates (1) $ 38,878

$ 27,339

$ 147,793

$ 148,793 Third party 74,973

44,176

265,464

163,156 Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 113,851

71,515

413,257

311,949 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 92,188

48,905

324,588

223,160 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,685

4,525

16,917

14,012 Segment contribution margin $ 16,978

$ 18,085

$ 71,752

$ 74,777 Capital spending $ 529

$ 4,324

$ 5,109

$ 7,818















Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures













Income from equity method investments $ (6,623)

$ (5,818)

$ (24,575)

$ (22,693) Equity method investments contributions $ —

$ (371)

$ (1,393)

$ (12,175)















Consolidated













Net revenues:













Affiliates $ 110,314

$ 92,927

$ 418,826

$ 382,666 Third party 79,570

47,185

282,076

180,752 Total consolidated 189,884

140,112

700,902

563,418 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 109,414

63,217

384,409

269,094 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 13,793

14,856

60,735

56,279 Contribution margin 66,677

62,039

255,758

238,045 General and administrative expenses 5,527

5,614

22,545

22,587 Depreciation and amortization 11,908

11,279

42,770

35,731 Other operating (income) expense, net (113)

41

(59)

(66) Operating income 49,355

45,105

190,502

179,793 Interest expense, net 14,297

10,020

50,221

42,874 Income from equity method investments (6,623)

(5,818)

(24,575)

(22,693) Other (income) expense, net (1)

30

(119)

133 Total non-operating expenses, net 7,673

4,232

25,527

20,314 Income before income tax expense 41,682

40,873

164,975

159,479 Income tax (benefit) expense (3)

156

153

223 Net income attributable to partners $ 41,685

$ 40,717

$ 164,822

$ 159,256 Capital spending $ 12,925

$ 8,531

$ 27,451

$ 15,449





(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition.









Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (1) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Pipelines and Transportation 2021

2020

2021

2020 Maintenance capital spending $ 4,387

$ 1,265

$ 5,528

$ 1,732 Discretionary capital spending 8,009

2,942

16,814

5,899 Segment capital spending $ 12,396

$ 4,207

22,342

7,631 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Maintenance capital spending $ 368

$ 232

1,762

1,712 Discretionary capital spending 161

4,092

3,347

6,106 Segment capital spending $ 529

$ 4,324

5,109

7,818 Consolidated













Maintenance capital spending $ 4,755

$ 1,497

7,290

3,444 Discretionary capital spending 8,170

7,034

20,161

12,005 Total capital spending $ 12,925

$ 8,531

$ 27,451

$ 15,449





(1) Capital spending excludes the capital contributions to our equity method investments. The equity method investments capital contributions were $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $1.4 million and $12.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. There were no equity method investments capital contributions for the three months ended December 31, 2021.









Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Pipelines and Transportation Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 80,145

66,521

65,335

74,179 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 66,632

48,900

48,757

53,702 El Dorado Gathering System 15,660

13,308

14,460

13,466 East Texas Crude Logistics System 18,499

16,719

22,647

15,960 Permian Gathering System (1) 83,353

76,795

80,285

82,817 Plains Connection System 133,281

120,304

124,025

104,770















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 55,755

73,584

68,497

71,182 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 83,385

84,219

78,370

76,345 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 10,007

9,915

10,026

11,264 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 3.97

$ 2.36

$ 3.72

$ 2.37 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 124,476

153,243

138,301

147,251





(1) Formerly known as the Big Spring Gathering System.



(2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.



(3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.









Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage ( www.deleklogistics.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

