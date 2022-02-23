Advertise
Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides 2022 Outlook

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and provided guidance for full year 2022.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)
"We ended the year on a strong note, growing contract sales by 7% sequentially in the fourth quarter to $406 million, exceeding 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic started," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "If the past two years have proven anything, it's that people appreciate their time with family and friends and want to go on vacations. As a company whose sole purpose is providing travelers great vacation experiences, we couldn't be in a better position. Despite the softness we experienced in January and early February due to Omicron, we expect 2022 full-year contract sales to be 13% higher than 2019 levels and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be 17% above 2019 levels, both at the midpoint of the guidance ranges, illustrating the recovery of the business and our synergy efforts."

Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales increased 7% sequentially to $406 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $61 million, or $1.39 per fully diluted earnings per share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $103 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $2.38.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% on a sequential basis to $219 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 463 thousand shares of its common stock for $74 million at an average price per share of $157.96 and paid a $23 million cash dividend in October, its first since the pandemic began.
  • The Company completed its second securitization of 2021, issuing $425 million of vacation ownership loan backed notes at an average weighted interest rate of 1.64% and a 98% gross advance rate.

Full Year 2021 and 2022 Outlook

  • Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales totaled nearly $1.4 billion for full year 2021.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $49 million, or $1.13 per fully diluted earnings per share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $190 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $4.40.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $657 million for the full year 2021.
  • The Company ended 2021 with approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity, including $342 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $343 million and Adjusted free cash flow of $417 million.
  • The Company expects contract sales in 2022 to be between $1,675 and $1,775 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $860 to $920 million, a 35% increase at the midpoint.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Vacation Ownership
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 102% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year and increased 8% sequentially as occupancies continued to improve. Sale of vacation ownership products was $364 million in the quarter, a 10% improvement over the third quarter of 2021, and rental revenue increased 13% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Vacation Ownership segment financial results were $205 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% on a sequential basis to $234 million, with segment Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding approximately 130 basis points compared to 2019.

Exchange & Third-Party Management
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year and decreased 6% sequentially. Interval International active members declined 1% compared to the third quarter of 2021 to 1.3 million and Average revenue per member was largely unchanged on a sequential basis.

Exchange & Third-Party Management segment financial results were $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and segment Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million.

Corporate and Other
General and administrative costs increased $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year as a result of higher salary and wages costs, higher bonus expense, higher legal spending, and a decrease in credits related to incentives under the CARES Act. On a sequential basis, Corporate and Other remained relatively unchanged.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the year with approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity, including $342 million of cash and cash equivalents, $113 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $598 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

The Company had $4.5 billion in debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $219 million from year-end 2020. This debt included $2.6 billion of corporate debt and $1.9 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

The Company completed its second securitization of 2021, issuing $425 million of vacation ownership loan backed notes at an average weighted interest rate of 1.64% and a 98% gross advance rate. Of the $425 million in total proceeds from the transaction, approximately $107 million was used to repay all outstanding amounts previously drawn under its Warehouse Credit Facility, approximately $8 million was used to pay transaction expenses and fund required reserves, and the remaining proceeds are being used for general corporate purposes.

2022 Outlook (in millions)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company. The Company's 2022 guidance does not include any additional impact from the pandemic, potential new variants of COVID-19 or any actions taken in response to the pandemic that could have a material impact on demand for the Company's products and services.

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

$443

to

$483


Net income attributable to common shareholders

$317

to

$347


Fully diluted EPS

$6.52

to

$7.14


Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$300

to

$309




The Company is providing guidance as reflected in the chart below for the full year 2022:




Contract sales

$1,675

to

$1,775


Adjusted EBITDA

$860

to

$920


Adjusted pretax net income

$585

to

$645


Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$424

to

$469


Adjusted fully diluted EPS

$8.72

to

$9.65


Adjusted free cash flow

$560

to

$640


Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted pretax net income, Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, Adjusted development profit, Adjusted development profit margin, Adjusted free cash flow, and other adjusted financial measures, are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on February 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 nations, as well as provides management services to over 150 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements
This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about guidance for fiscal 2022, that are not historical facts. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services, volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, worker absenteeism, quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel and on consumer confidence; the impact of the availability and distribution of effective vaccines on the demand for travel and consumer confidence; the effectiveness of available vaccines against variants of the virus, including the Delta and Omicron variants; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or as effective treatments or vaccines become widely available; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance health and cleanliness protocols at our resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic; political or social strife, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be discussed in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent SEC filings, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A-1




MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION




SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION


(In millions, except VPG, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts)





Quarter Ended




Fiscal Year Ended


Change
%



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


Change
%


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



Key Measures













Total consolidated contract sales

$               406


$               178


128%


$           1,374


$               654


110%


VPG

$            4,305


$            3,826


13%


$           4,356


$            3,767


16%


Tours

89,495


44,161


103%


299,364


162,678


84%


Total active members (000's)(1)

1,296


1,518


(15%)


1,296


1,518


(15%)


Average revenue per member(1)

$            42.93


$            36.62


17%


$         179.48


$          144.97


24%















GAAP Measures













Revenues

$            1,100


$               747


47%


$           3,890


$            2,886


35%


     Income (loss) before income taxes













and noncontrolling interests

$                 70


$               (24)


NM


$              127


$              (340)


NM


     Net income (loss) attributable to













common shareholders

$                 61


$               (37)


NM


$                49


$              (275)


NM


Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$              1.39


$            (0.88)


NM


$             1.13


$             (6.65)


NM















Non-GAAP Measures **













Adjusted EBITDA

$               219


$                72


NM


$              657


$               235


NM


Adjusted pretax income (loss)

$               131


$                  5


NM


$              296


$               (18)


NM


     Adjusted net income (loss)













attributable to common shareholders

$               103


$                 (3)


NM


$              190


$               (19)


NM


     Adjusted earnings (loss) per share -













diluted

$              2.38


$            (0.05)


NM


$             4.40


$            (0.45)


NM




(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.


ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

(In millions)



Quarter Ended


Change
%


Fiscal Year Ended


Change
%


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


Vacation Ownership

$               234


$                 73


NM


$               699


$               229


NM

Exchange & Third-Party Management

31


28


14%


144


119


23%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA**

265


101


NM


843


348


NM

General and administrative

(46)


(27)


(59%)


(186)


(118)


(58%)

Consolidated Property Owners' Associations


(2)


NM



5


NM

Adjusted EBITDA**

$               219


$                 72


NM


$               657


$               235


NM













** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

NM - Not meaningful

A-2


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

REVENUES








Sale of vacation ownership products

$               364


$               137


$           1,153


$               546

Management and exchange

217


207


855


755

Rental

146


67


486


276

Financing

72


61


268


267

Cost reimbursements

301


275


1,128


1,042

TOTAL REVENUES

1,100


747


3,890


2,886

EXPENSES








Cost of vacation ownership products

72


40


250


150

Marketing and sales

178


89


617


386

Management and exchange

140


133


521


475

Rental

97


76


344


321

Financing

24


22


88


107

General and administrative

61


33


227


154

Depreciation and amortization

34


30


146


123

Litigation charges

2


2


10


6

Restructuring


5



25

Royalty fee

28


23


106


95

Impairment

(2)


2


3


100

Cost reimbursements

301


275


1,128


1,042

TOTAL EXPENSES

935


730


3,440


2,984

(Losses) gains and other (expense) income, net

(24)


16


(51)


(26)

Interest expense

(36)


(38)


(164)


(150)

Transaction and integration costs

(35)


(19)


(110)


(66)

Other



2


INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND








NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

70


(24)


127


(340)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(11)


(7)


(74)


84

NET INCOME (LOSS)

59


(31)


53


(256)

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2


(6)


(4)


(19)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON








SHAREHOLDERS

$                 61


$               (37)


$                 49


$             (275)









EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO








COMMON SHAREHOLDERS








Basic

$              1.42


$            (0.88)


$              1.15


$            (6.65)

Diluted

$              1.39


$            (0.88)


$              1.13


$            (6.65)









NOTE: Basic and diluted earnings or loss per share are calculated using whole dollars.

A-3


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the three months ended December 31, 2021

(In millions)



Reportable Segment


Corporate
and Other


Total


Vacation
Ownership


Exchange &
Third-Party
Management



REVENUES








Sales of vacation ownership products

$          364


$              —


$              —


$            364

Management and exchange(1)








Ancillary revenues

53


1



54

Management fee revenues

41


8


(4)


45

Exchange and other services revenues

33


45


40


118

Management and exchange

127


54


36


217

Rental

138


8



146

Financing

72




72

Cost reimbursements(1)

320


9


(28)


301

TOTAL REVENUES

$        1,021


$              71


$                8


$        1,100









PROFIT








Development(2)

$           114


$              —


$              —


$           114

Management and exchange(1)

63


22


(8)


77

Rental(1)

32


8


9


49

Financing

48




48

TOTAL PROFIT

257


30


1


288









OTHER








General and administrative



(61)


(61)

Depreciation and amortization

(23)


(8)


(3)


(34)

Litigation charges

(2)




(2)

Royalty fee

(28)




(28)

Impairment



2


2

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

1



(25)


(24)

Interest expense



(36)


(36)

Transaction and integration costs



(35)


(35)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND








NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

205


22


(157)


70

Provision for income taxes



(11)


(11)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

205


22


(168)


59

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



2


2

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO








COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$         205


$              22


$          (166)


$              61









(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the
relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest ("VOI") owners.

(2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products
less the Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now
refers to this financial measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised
term better depicts the financial results being presented.

A-4


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the three months ended December 31, 2020

(In millions)



Reportable Segment


Corporate
and Other


Total


Vacation
Ownership


Exchange &
Third-Party
Management



REVENUES








Sales of vacation ownership products

$                137


$                  —


$                  —


$                137

Management and exchange(1)








Ancillary revenues

20




20

Management fee revenues

36


3


(8)


31

Exchange and other services revenues

33


48


75


156

Management and exchange

89


51


67


207

Rental

59


8



67

Financing

61




61

Cost reimbursements(1)

300


14


(39)


275

TOTAL REVENUES

$                646


$                  73


$                  28


$                747









PROFIT








Development(2)

$                    8


$                  —


$                  —


$                    8

Management and exchange(1)

58


22


(6)


74

Rental(1)

(24)


5


10


(9)

Financing

39




39

TOTAL PROFIT

81


27


4


112









OTHER








General and administrative



(33)


(33)

Depreciation and amortization

(18)


(8)


(4)


(30)

Litigation charges

(2)




(2)

Restructuring

(4)


(1)



(5)

Royalty fee

(23)




(23)

Impairment

(2)




(2)

Gains and other income, net


3


13


16

Interest expense



(38)


(38)

Transaction and integration costs



(19)


(19)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND








NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

32


21


(77)


(24)

Provision for income taxes



(7)


(7)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

32


21


(84)


(31)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)



(6)


(6)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO








COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                  32


$                  21


$                (90)


$                (37)









(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party VOI owners.

(2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the Cost
of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this financial
measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts the financial
results being presented.

A-5


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021

(In millions)



Reportable Segment


Corporate
and Other


Total


Vacation
Ownership


Exchange &
Third-Party
Management



REVENUES








Sales of vacation ownership products

$            1,153


$                  —


$                  —


$            1,153

Management and exchange(1)








Ancillary revenues

188


3



191

Management fee revenues

158


32


(19)


171

Exchange and other services revenues

124


198


171


493

Management and exchange

470


233


152


855

Rental

446


40



486

Financing

268




268

Cost reimbursements(1)

1,202


47


(121)


1,128

TOTAL REVENUES

$            3,539


$                320


$                  31


$            3,890









PROFIT








Development(2)

$               286


$                  —


$                  —


$               286

Management and exchange(1)

270


102


(38)


334

Rental(1)

52


40


50


142

Financing

180




180

TOTAL PROFIT

788


142


12


942









OTHER








General and administrative



(227)


(227)

Depreciation and amortization

(89)


(48)


(9)


(146)

Litigation charges

(9)



(1)


(10)

Restructuring


(1)


1


Royalty fee

(106)




(106)

Impairment



(3)


(3)

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

1



(52)


(51)

Interest expense



(164)


(164)

Transaction and integration costs

(2)



(108)


(110)

Other

2




2

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND








NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

585


93


(551)


127

Provision for income taxes



(74)


(74)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

585


93


(625)


53

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)



(4)


(4)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO








COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                585


$                  93


$              (629)


$                 49









(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party VOI owners.

(2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the
Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this
financial measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts
the financial results being presented.

A-6


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020

(In millions)



Reportable Segment


Corporate
and Other


Total


Vacation
Ownership


Exchange &
Third-Party
Management



REVENUES








Sales of vacation ownership products

$               546


$                  —


$                  —


$               546

Management and exchange(1)








Ancillary revenues

89


1



90

Management fee revenues

149


17


(22)


144

Exchange and other services revenues

118


193


210


521

Management and exchange

356


211


188


755

Rental

239


37



276

Financing

265


2



267

Cost reimbursements(1)

1,124


59


(141)


1,042

TOTAL REVENUES

$            2,530


$                309


$                  47


$            2,886









PROFIT








Development(2)

$                 10


$                  —


$                  —


$                 10

Management and exchange(1)

220


89


(29)


280

Rental(1)

(124)


26


53


(45)

Financing

159


1



160

TOTAL PROFIT

265


116


24


405









OTHER








General and administrative



(154)


(154)

Depreciation and amortization

(79)


(32)


(12)


(123)

Litigation charges

(6)




(6)

Restructuring

(15)


(4)


(6)


(25)

Royalty fee

(95)




(95)

Impairment

(8)


(92)



(100)

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

12


(2)


(36)


(26)

Interest expense



(150)


(150)

Transaction and integration costs

(3)



(63)


(66)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND








NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

71


(14)


(397)


(340)

Benefit from income taxes



84


84

NET INCOME (LOSS)

71


(14)


(313)


(256)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)



(19)


(19)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO








COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                 71


$                (14)


$              (332)


$             (275)









(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party VOI owners.

(2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the
Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this
financial measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts
the financial results being presented.

A-7


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$                   61


$                  (37)


$                   49


$                (275)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

11


7


74


(84)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to








common shareholders

72


(30)


123


(359)

Certain items:(1)








Litigation charges

2


2


10


6

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net

24


(16)


51


26

Transaction and integration costs

35


19


110


66

Impairment charges

(2)


2


3


100

Purchase accounting adjustments(2) 

3


14


10


61

COVID-19 related adjustments 


13


(2)


77

Other(3)

(3)


1


(9)


5

Adjusted pretax income (loss) **

131


5


296


(18)

Provision for income taxes

(28)


(8)


(106)


(1)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common








shareholders**

$                 103


$                    (3)


$                 190


$                  (19)

Diluted shares

43.6


41.3


43.3


41.3

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - Diluted **

$                2.38


$               (0.05)


$                4.40


$               (0.45)









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing
these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) See further details on A-8.

(2) Includes certain items included in depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(3) 2021 amounts include eliminating the impact of consolidating property owners' associations.

A-8


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In millions)



Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December
31, 2021


December
31, 2020


December
31, 2021


December
31, 2020

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO








COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                 61


$                (37)


$                 49


$              (275)

Interest expense

36


38


164


150

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

11


7


74


(84)

Depreciation and amortization

34


30


146


123

EBITDA

142


38


433


(86)

Share-based compensation

18


13


51


37

Certain items before income taxes:








Litigation charges

2


2


10


6

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net








Dispositions




(1)

Hurricane business interruption insurance claims




(4)

Various tax related matters

(1)



(7)


26

Redemption premium from debt repayment

19



55


Foreign currency translation

4


(14)



11

Other

2


(2)


3


(6)

Transaction and integration costs

35


19


110


66

Impairment charges

(2)


2


3


100

Purchase accounting adjustments

3



10


4

COVID-19 related adjustments:








Sales reserve adjustment, net


13



50

           Accrual for health and welfare costs for furloughed








associates


(5)


(2)


2

Restructuring


5



25

Other(1)

(3)


1


(9)


5

ADJUSTED EBITDA**

$               219


$                 72


$               657


$               235









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing
these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) 2021 amounts include eliminating the impact of consolidating property owners' associations.

A-9


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT

(In millions)



Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December
31, 2021


December
31, 2020


December
31, 2021


December
31, 2020

Consolidated contract sales

$               406


$               178


$            1,374


$               654

Less resales contract sales

(7)


(3)


(26)


(12)

Consolidated contract sales, net of resales

399


175


1,348


642

Plus:








Settlement revenue

7


2


28


14

Resales revenue

4


1


12


7

Revenue recognition adjustments:








Reportability

7


10


(44)


58

Sales reserve

(28)


(39)


(101)


(129)

Other(1)

(25)


(12)


(90)


(46)

Sale of vacation ownership products

364


137


1,153


546

Less:








Cost of vacation ownership products

(72)


(40)


(250)


(150)

Marketing and sales

(178)


(89)


(617)


(386)

Development profit

114


8


286


10

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment

(6)


(7)


32


(39)

Other(2)

3


13


12


43

Adjusted development profit **

$               111


$                 14


$               330


$                 14

Development profit margin(3)

31.3%


5.9%


24.8%


1.8%

Adjusted development profit margin(3)

31.1%


10.0%


27.6%


2.6%


** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for
providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments
to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.

(2) Primarily includes purchases price adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as well as a sales reserve
charge related to the COVID-19 pandemic and purchase accounting adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(3) Development profit margin represents Development profit divided by Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit
margin represents Adjusted development profit divided by Sale of vacation ownership products revenue after adjusting for revenue reportability
and other charges.

A-10


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(In millions)


VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE








TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$               205


$                 32


$               585


$                 71

Depreciation and amortization

23


18


89


79

Share-based compensation expense

2


2


6


6

Certain items:








Litigation charges

2


2


9


6

Gains and other income, net:








Dispositions




(6)

                Hurricane business interruption net insurance








proceeds




(4)

Foreign currency translation




(1)

Other

(1)



(1)


(1)

Transaction and integration costs



2


3

Impairment charges


2



8

Purchase price adjustments

3



10


3

COVID-19 related adjustments:








Sales reserve adjustment, net


13



50

Restructuring


4



15

Other



(1)


SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$               234


$                 73


$               699


$               229



EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE








TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                 22


$                 21


$                 93


$               (14)

Depreciation and amortization

8


8


48


32

Share-based compensation expense

1


1


2


2

Certain items:








(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net:








Dispositions




5

Foreign currency translation


(2)



Other


(1)



(3)

Impairment charges




92

Purchase price adjustments




1

COVID-19 related adjustments:








Restructuring


1


1


4

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$                 31


$                 28


$               144


$              119









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing
these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-11


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

FISCAL YEAR-END 2021 AND 2020

(In millions, except share and per share data)



2021


2020

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$                       342


$                       524

Restricted cash (including $139 and $68 from VIEs, respectively)

461


468

Accounts receivable, net (including $12 and $11 from VIEs, respectively)

279


276

Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,662 and $1,493 from VIEs,




respectively)

2,045


1,840

Inventory

719


759

Property and equipment, net

1,136


791

Goodwill

3,150


2,817

Intangibles, net

993


952

Other (including $76 and $54 from VIEs, respectively)

488


471

TOTAL ASSETS

$                    9,613


$                    8,898





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Accounts payable

$                       265


$                       209

Advance deposits

160


147

Accrued liabilities (including $2 and $1 from VIEs, respectively)

345


349

Deferred revenue

453


488

Payroll and benefits liability

201


157

Deferred compensation liability

142


127

Securitized debt, net (including $1,877 and $1,604 from VIEs, respectively)

1,856


1,588

Debt, net

2,631


2,680

Other

224


197

Deferred taxes

350


274

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,627


6,216

Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or




outstanding


Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,519,049 and




75,279,061 shares issued, respectively

1


1

Treasury stock — at cost; 33,235,671 and 34,184,813 shares, respectively

(1,356)


(1,334)

Additional paid-in capital

4,072


3,760

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16)


(48)

Retained earnings

275


272

TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,976


2,651

Noncontrolling interests

10


31

TOTAL EQUITY

2,986


2,682

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$                    9,613


$                    8,898


The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-12


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FISCAL YEARS 2021 AND 2020

(In millions)



2021


2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income (loss)

$             53


$       (256)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash




provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

146


123

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

56


22

Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve

101


150

Share-based compensation

51


36

Impairment charges

3


100

Gain on disposal of property and equipment, net


(4)

Deferred income taxes

34


(38)

Net change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisition:




Accounts receivable


21

Vacation ownership notes receivable originations

(750)


(377)

Vacation ownership notes receivable collections

686


620

Inventory

61


18

Other assets

(46)


44

Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities

42


(146)

Deferred revenue

88


59

Payroll and benefit liabilities

35


(29)

Deferred compensation liability

22


17

Other liabilities

27


Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations

(168)


Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory

(98)


(61)

Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities

343


299

INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Acquisition of a business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(157)


Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(47)


(41)

Purchase of company owned life insurance

(14)


(6)

Dispositions, net

3


15

Other, net

2


Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities

(213)


(32)

A-13


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

FISCAL YEARS 2021 AND 2020

(In millions)



2021


2020

FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Borrowings from securitization transactions

957


690

Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions

(868)


(960)

Proceeds from debt

1,111


1,166

Repayments of debt

(1,339)


(705)

Purchase of convertible note hedges

(100)


Proceeds from issuance of warrants

70


Payment of debt issuance costs

(22)


(14)

Finance lease payment

(5)


(11)

Repurchase of common stock

(78)


(82)

Payment of dividends

(23)


(45)

Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units

(20)


(16)

                Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing




activities

(317)


23

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(2)


1

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(189)


291

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year

992


701

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year

$          803


$          992

A-14


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Fiscal Year

2022 (low)


Fiscal Year

2022 (high)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$                     317


$                     347

Provision for income taxes

126


136

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

443


483

Certain items(1)

142


162

Adjusted pretax income **

585


645

Provision for income taxes

(161)


(176)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders **

$                     424


$                     469

Earnings per share - Diluted(2)

$                    6.52


$                    7.14

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted ** (2)

$                    8.72


$                    9.65

Diluted shares(2)

48.6


48.6


** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about
our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $140 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs and $22 million of
anticipated purchase accounting adjustments.

(2) Earnings per share - Diluted, Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted, and Diluted shares outlook includes the impact of
share repurchase activity only through February 18, 2022.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK

(In millions)



Fiscal Year

2022 (low)


Fiscal Year

2022 (high)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$                     317


$                     347

Interest expense

107


107

Provision for income taxes

126


136

Depreciation and amortization

127


127

Share-based compensation

41


41

Certain items(1)

142


162

Adjusted EBITDA **

$                     860


$                     920


** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for
additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures
and limitations on their use.

(1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $140 million of anticipated transaction and integration
costs and $22 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments.

A-15


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Fiscal Year 2022
(low)


Fiscal Year 2022
(high)

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities


$                         300


$                         309

Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)


(75)


(85)

Borrowings from securitization transactions


859


894

Repayment of debt related to securitizations


(684)


(699)

Free cash flow **


400


419

Adjustments:





     Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible





vacation ownership notes receivable(1)


82


128

Certain items(2)


92


108

Change in restricted cash


(14)


(15)

Adjusted free cash flow **


$                         560


$                         640


** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about
our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable
between the 2021 and 2022 year ends.

(2) Certain items adjustment includes the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs.

A-16


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS

(Contract sales in millions)



Year


Quarter Ended


Full Year



March 31


June 30


September 30


December 31


Vacation Ownership












Consolidated Contract Sales













2021


$              226


$              362


$              380


$              406


$           1,374


2020


$              306


$                30


$              140


$              178


$              654


2019


$              354


$              386


$              390


$              394


$           1,524













VPG













2021


$           4,644


$           4,304


$           4,300


$           4,305


$           4,356


2020


$           3,680


$           3,717


$           3,904


$           3,826


$           3,767


2019


$           3,350


$           3,299


$           3,461


$           3,499


$           3,403













Tours













2021


45,871


79,900


84,098


89,495


299,364


2020


79,131


6,216


33,170


44,161


162,678


2019


99,957


111,241


107,401


108,272


426,871













Exchange & Third-Party Management











Total active members (000's)(1)

2021


1,479


1,321


1,313


1,296


1,296


2020


1,636


1,571


1,536


1,518


1,518


2019


1,694


1,691


1,701


1,670


1,670













Average revenue per member(1)

2021


$           47.13


$           46.36


$           42.95


$           42.93


$         179.48


2020


$           41.37


$           30.17


$           36.76


$           36.62


$         144.97


2019


$           46.24


$           43.23


$           40.89


$           38.38


$         168.73













(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

A-17

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Adjusted Net Income or Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted pretax income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted segment EBITDA, Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin, that exclude certain items in the quarters and fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate our comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses) and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, includes corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as itemized on A-8, as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure exclude certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other vacation companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted free cash flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free cash flow for the impact of transaction and integration charges, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-mvw-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-and-provides-2022-outlook-301489030.html

