RAN Growth Slows in 4Q 2021 - Still Grows More Than 10 Percent in 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, preliminary findings suggest Radio Access Network (RAN) growth slowed somewhat in the fourth quarter, though this was not enough to change the full-year picture. Total 2G-5G RAN revenues, excluding services, increased at a double-digit rate for a second consecutive year, propelling worldwide RAN to approach $40B to $45B.

"The RAN market continues to show remarkable resilience to a confluence of external factors," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Even with the slower growth in the fourth quarter due partly to more challenging comparison, RAN prospects remain and healthy and the overall RAN market is on track to record a fifth consecutive year of growth in 2022," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 RAN report:

Global RAN rankings did not change with Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung leading the full year 2021 market.

Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung lead outside of China while Huawei and ZTE continue to dominate the Chinese RAN market.

RAN revenue shares are changing with Ericsson and Samsung gaining share outside of China .

Huawei and Nokia's RAN revenue shares declined outside of China .

Relative near-term projections have been revised upward – total RAN revenues are now projected to grow 5 percent in 2022.

