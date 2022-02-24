AEA Investors Bolsters ESG Program with Hire of Global Head of ESG In this newly-created position, Heidi DuBois is focused on further developing, driving and institutionalizing AEA's ESG initiatives at both the firm and portfolio company level

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors ("AEA" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce the hiring of the Firm's first Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"). Heidi DuBois joins AEA with over 20 years of experience in the areas of sustainability, corporate governance and investor engagement in both corporate and advisory roles. In this newly-created position, Heidi is focused on further formalizing and enhancing the Firm's global strategy across AEA's portfolios and at the management company level to continue to build upon a robust, best-in-class ESG function.

Before joining AEA, Heidi was global head of ESG at Edelman, a global public relations consultancy, where she worked with boards and senior executives to design, execute and communicate their ESG strategies to investors and other stakeholders. Prior to her role at Edelman, she oversaw the corporate social responsibility and philanthropic functions at BNY Mellon. Earlier in her career, Heidi practiced law at Debevoise & Plimpton before serving in positions in governance and ESG at Assurant and PepsiCo.

"I am delighted to be joining AEA at a pivotal moment for ESG in the private markets," said Heidi DuBois, Global Head of ESG at AEA. "At the same time that allocation to private investment is accelerating, the global community is doubling down on efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change on livelihoods and the environment. I look forward to helping AEA continue to evolve its policies and procedures to incorporate new insights and ensure our investment teams are equipped to identify rapidly-shifting ESG risks and opportunities and deepen AEA's reporting and analytics capabilities."

"For many years AEA has recognized the value of ESG from both a risk management and a value creation perspective," said Brian Hoesterey, Chief Executive Officer of AEA. "By incorporating material, measurable and actionable ESG considerations into our deal process, portfolio management and at the firm level, we accelerate the positive impact we have on all our stakeholders. While we are proud of the strides we have made to date with AEA's comprehensive ESG program centered on investment diligence and portfolio company monitoring and value-creation, we remain steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement and are pleased to welcome Heidi to AEA as we embark on a new chapter in our ESG journey."

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $14 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

