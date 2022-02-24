B. Riley Securities to Host 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 25-26, 2022 in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY)("B. Riley"), today announced that its 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference will take place May 25th-26th, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

As the premier West Coast investment and networking event, B. Riley Securities' Annual Institutional Investor Conference gathers key executives from more than 200 public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference will feature a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, Analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors.

"After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, I'm thrilled that B. Riley Securities will once again be hosting our Annual Institutional Investor Conference, connecting institutional investors with proprietary middle-market management teams – and bringing together our clients, partners, colleagues and friends all in the same forum. Our 2022 conference comes after an extraordinary two years for B. Riley Securities where, despite the pandemic, we grew our equity capital markets franchise by more than seven times and took our fixed income business to over two billion dollars of new issuance annually. Our client base has never been larger, and we look forward to connecting with those who have entrusted us during these unprecedented times," said Andy Moore, Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Securities. "And it's exciting to continue our partnership with and support of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation to help combat juvenile diabetes."

In conjunction with the conference, B. Riley Securities will co-host the Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night in partnership with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation on May 25, 2022. This iconic charitable boxing event will continue its tradition of entertaining conference attendees, while offering unique philanthropic networking opportunities for C-suite executives, investors, A-list celebrities and legendary sports personalities. Featuring professional bouts with up-and-coming boxers, the event will also include a silent auction in support of the Foundation's mission of funding research and creating awareness for childhood type 1 & 2 diabetes.

The conference is by invitation-only with attendance reserved for B. Riley Securities' institutional clients. Company presenters are selected by the firm's award-winning equity research analysts. Interested attendees should contact their B. Riley Securities representative to inquire about an invitation.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

