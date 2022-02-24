Conifer Adds to Senior Leadership Team with Two New Hires CEO Roger Snell calls the hires "essential" to achieving 2022 growth strategy

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifer Realty, a nationally-recognized industry leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality affordable housing, proudly announces two new hires to the strategic leadership team.

Ryan Withall joins Conifer as Vice President, Investments where he will lead the sourcing and acquisition of existing affordable housing communities and portfolios.

Prior to joining Conifer, Withall served as Director of Acquisitions at Lincoln Avenue Capital, where he led the acquisition and/or development of more than 40 properties across 12 states, comprising 5,750 units and more than $800M in total development cost. Withall is a graduate of Columbia University, where he received a BS in Earth and Environmental Engineering. He also has a joint MBA/Master of Environmental Management from Yale.

Kevin Day joins Conifer as Vice President, Strategic Asset Management where he will develop and execute strategies for Conifer's existing affordable assets and help to evaluate potential new portfolios and businesses.

Day is a multifamily real estate executive with more than 15 years of experience in portfolio management, investment, operations, and systems. He previously led the Affordable Housing Portfolio Management team in AIG's Global Real Estate group, managing a $6B national portfolio of 100,000 LIHTC units. He has held leadership positions at Related Companies and Harvard University. Day is a graduate of Wesleyan University and holds a Masters in Urban Development & Real Estate from Harvard.

Conifer CEO Roger Snell says Withall and Day will be integral to helping the company achieve its aggressive growth strategy for the future. Snell says today, more than ever, communities require more housing options that people in need can be proud to call home. "We will continue the company's goal of providing high-quality, affordable housing, and with our active capital partners and growing senior leadership team we will accelerate and expand this important mission." Snell said.

Conifer maintains offices in Rochester, New York City, and Long Island, New York; Mount Laurel, New Jersey; and Columbia, Maryland, while expanding into new markets across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest to fulfill the dire need for high-quality, affordable housing. The company has developed over 21,000 affordable housing units across more than 300 residential communities.

