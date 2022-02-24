Sesame Software Provides Adaptive Data Management Strategies for the Modern Data Lakehouse Sesame Software's Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, provides the foundation for a cost-effective, highly scalable Data Lakehouse

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, today announced its Lakehouse Platform, providing simplified data architecture by eliminating the data silos that traditionally separate analytics and data science.

Relational Junction Data Warehouse and Integration (PRNewsFoto/Sesame Software, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Relational Junction enables users to share data, collaborate more effectively, and deliver insights faster!

The Relational Junction Lakehouse Platform combines the best elements of data lakes and data warehouses — delivering data management and performance typically found in data warehouses with the low-cost, flexible object stores offered by data lakes.

"A streamlined method to access data is difficult to achieve with a separate cloud data warehouse and data lake." - says Rick Banister, founder, and CEO of Sesame Software. "A data lakehouse offers the best of both worlds – by replacing data silos with a single home for structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, Relational Junction provides a solid and scalable Lakehouse foundation."

Relational Junction Key Benefits:

Provides performance and governance required to support all types of data workloads

Hyper-threaded technology delivers massive scale and speed

Runs operations on one simplified architecture, avoiding complex, redundant systems

Supports advanced analytics, and lower total cost of ownership

Relational Junction: The Lakehouse Foundation

Relational Junction delivers reliability, security, and scalability on your data lake, making it the top data ingest platform to handle vast amounts of data from a wide variety of SaaS applications and databases. With plug-in architecture, new data sources can be added with configuration-only deployment. The platform's scalable architecture continuously evolves with organization-spanning data needs, allowing users easy access to their data and the ability to use how they see fit.

Request a demo to learn more about Relational Junction Junction's Data Lakehouse Platform.

About Sesame Software Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction data platform offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. Learn more today!

