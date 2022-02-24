Silicon Labs to Host Hybrid Analyst Day Event on March 1

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will host a hybrid Analyst Day event at Convene, 75 Rockefeller Center, in New York City, on Tuesday, March 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Attendance in New York for this event is by invitation only. The event will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

