Synchrony to Participate in the KBW Fintech Payments Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D. Doubles and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

