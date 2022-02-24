TERRANEA RESORT ROLLS OUT ANNUAL CAMPAIGN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of March, Terranea Resort will participate as a partner in the seventh annual Make March Matter campaign. In support of our local Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), this community-driven initiative promotes the valued work and programs of CHLA, as well as advocates for the healthcare needs of children. With a goal to raise $1 million in the month of March, guests and locals can help give back by participating in resort Make March Matter activities.

"It is an honor to support Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign for the seventh consecutive year," says Agnelo Fernandes, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President of Terranea Resort. "Through the generosity of our guests and community, the resort has been able to contribute nearly $40,000 in support of the campaign since its inception. We remain committed to raising funds and awareness for the hospital's valuable resources and in support of building a healthier future for our children."

For every stay* in March, Terranea will donate $10 in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Guests will also have the option to donate to CHLA when booking their stay. Meeting and event guests may also make a difference. For every new group room booked* in March the resort will donate $10 per room to help give back to children and their families. *some restrictions apply.

Terranea's guests and the community can help give back by participating in a variety of the resort's activities including specialty menu items at the award-winning restaurants, treatments at The Spa and Salon, golf at The Links, shopping at marea, Kids Club activity boxes, adventure experiences, and special events such as a ONEHOPE wine tasting, seaside yoga, and live entertainment.

During the month of March, guests are encouraged to share their involvement on social media using #MakeMarchMatter and tag @MakeMarchMatter, @ChildrensLA, and @TerraneaResort. For more information about Terranea and its participation in #MakeMarchMatter by Children's Hospital Los Angeles and to make reservations, please visit https://www.terranea.com/mmm or call (866) 261-5873.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the highest-ranked children's hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of best children's hospitals. U.S. News ranks Children's Hospital Los Angeles in all 10 specialty categories. Clinical care at the hospital is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also operates the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children's hospital in the Western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles is home to all basic, translational, clinical and community research conducted at the hospital, allowing proven discoveries to quickly reach patients. Our mission: to create hope and build healthier futures. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. The resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Terranea is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Terranea Resort